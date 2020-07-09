Noida all set to get EV charging units in bid to promote clean mobility

Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) on Thursday announced it has entered into an agreement with New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) and will install public electric vehicles' (EV) charging stations for use by people at large.

The agreement was signed by AK Tyagi, General Manager, NOIDA Authority and Amit Kaushik, Executive Director (Growth), EESL. The partnership promises to not just establish public charging units for EVs but also create supporting infrastructure required by such vehicles. "We are pleased to partner with NOIDA authority to co-create synergies to set up Public EV Charging Infrastructure in Noida," said Kaushik.

EESL will make an upfront investment on services pertaining to the agreement along with the operation and maintenance of public charging infrastructure by qualified manpower.

NOIDA authority will be responsible for the provision of space for the charging infrastructure.

It is estimated that this initiative has the potential of saving 3.7 tonnes of CO2 emissions per EV per year.

EESL claims that it has established a sustainable business model which is affordable for end consumers. It has already established 20 EV chargers so far - 13 have been commissioned while seven are under commissioning.