HT Auto
Home Auto News Nissan Suspends Manufacturing In Russia For First Half Of 2022

Nissan suspends manufacturing in Russia for first half of 2022

Nissan in March declared its decision to stop the manufacturing process at its factory in St. Petersburg.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Jun 2022, 04:38 PM
File photo of Nissan logo.  (REUTERS)
File photo of Nissan logo.  (REUTERS)
File photo of Nissan logo.  (REUTERS)
File photo of Nissan logo. 

Nissan Motor Co announced on Tuesday that it kept its decision to suspend production in Russia for the first half of the current fiscal that started on April 1. This move was stated by Nissan's Chief Executive Makoto Uchida at the automaker's annual general meeting. Earlier it has been reported that Nissan stopped exporting vehicles to Russia along with manufacturing following the former country's attack on Ukraine which led to logistics risks.

Earlier in March Nissan declared its decision to stop the manufacturing process at its factory in St. Petersburg. The production facility built 45,000 vehicles in 2021 which also included the X-Trail sport utility vehicle. Nissan had then said that this was done keeping in mind the logistic challenges that came with the Russia-Ukraine war and also the safety of its employees.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl | 999 cc | Manual | Petrol | 5 Person | FWD | 71 bhp | 96 Nm | 205 mm | 939 kg | 336 litres | 5 Gears | 1.0L B4D | No | 40 litres | Hrs | 750 Km | | No | Front & Rear | seconds | Kmph | 18 kmpl
₹4.99 - 10.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Nissan Kicks (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Kicks
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual | 13.9 kmpl
₹9.5 - 14.65 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Nissan Gt-r (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Gt-r
3799 cc | Petrol | Automatic (DCT) | 8.47 kmpl
₹2.12 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹5.45 - 10.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹5.66 - 8.13 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.4 kmpl
₹6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Nissan will supply Formula E Gen3 powertrains to McLaren Racing )

Following this, Nissan created a fund worth 2.5 million Euros to extend its support to Ukraine. This fund was mainly used to support the survivors of the worn-torn country. The Japanese automaker also donated a separate fund worth one million Euros to the Red Cross and another non-profit organisation. These were carried on to support immediate emergency activities such as supplies and life-saving assistance extended to families and children. Automakers including Volkswagen, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Ford and Stellantis also contributed financial support to Ukraine.

(Also read | Nissan Z concept unveiled for Fuji 24-hour endurance race )

Automakers such as Volkswagen, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Renault, Ford and many more also suspended their production and export to Russia after the war began. In a past report, Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess had said that just when the global auto industry was recovering from the blow of the pandemic and the semiconductor shortage, the war between Russia and Ukraine is threatening to push back the industry into another crisis situation. Diess had also added that if the war continued for a long time, it will impact the German as well as other European economies more seriously than the Covid-19 pandemic and the global chip crisis.

(With inputs from Reuters )

 

 

First Published Date: 28 Jun 2022, 04:38 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes-Benz semiconductor shortage Volkswagen Nissan Porsche Ford Stellantis Russia Ukraine Renault
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Maruti and Toyota combine forces for new SUV, eye hybrid power
Demonstrators affiliated with the main opposition take part in a torch rally during the protest against the rise in fuel prices in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Petrol price hike in Nepal ignites big protests. Check fuel rates here
File photo used for representational purpose.
Swimming pool on highway? Sorry state of NH stretch in Bihar viral online
Okinawa Autotech's third manufacturing facility will be spread across 30 acres of land. 
Okinawa launches ‘mega factory’ in Rajasthan to create complete EV ecosystem
File photo of traffic used for representational purpose only
Delhi urges Haryana to check old vehicles entering capital; help curb pollution

Trending this Week

A college group can be seen dancing on the tunes played on Ola electric scooter. 
College group dances to music played on Ola S1 escooter, Bhavish Aggarwal reacts
Maruti says the HUD screen added on the Brezza will display vital information to the user and will amp up the safety quotient.
2022 Maruti Brezza to come with Head-Up Display
The Suzuki Alto Lapin LC, launched in Japan, is powered by a 660 cc 3-cylinder petrol engine.
This Suzuki Alto has a retro design, and comes with 4WD variant
The Kia Carens is a well-rounded package which offers all the features of a high-end car at a price point that is easy on the pocket.
Kia Carens review: The car that truly goes an extra mile!
Cristiano Ronaldo was not inside his Bugatti Veyron supercar at the time of the crash.
Cristiano Ronaldo's Bugatti Veyron supercar worth £1.7 million crashes in Spain

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Nissan suspends manufacturing in Russia for first half of 2022
Nissan suspends manufacturing in Russia for first half of 2022
Germany backs EU fossil fuel car phaseout, but there's a tweak
Germany backs EU fossil fuel car phaseout, but there's a tweak
In pics: New Volkswagen ID.Aero concept electric sedan promises 620 km
In pics: New Volkswagen ID.Aero concept electric sedan promises 620 km
Tesla ex-worker turns down $15 million, judge orders new trial after
Tesla ex-worker turns down $15 million, judge orders new trial after
BMW M4-based M 3.0 CSL Hommage teased, promises 600 hp and rear-wheel drive
BMW M4-based M 3.0 CSL Hommage teased, promises 600 hp and rear-wheel drive

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city