Nissan Leaf EV turns a decade old; five lakh units sold since launch

Nissan's Leaf electric vehicle has turned ten years old and has completed the delivery of 500,000 units since the model was first introduced.

Nissan produces Leaf at plants in Japan, the US and the UK. The zero-emission vehicle is sold in 59 markets around the world. With time, Nissan has worked on improving the battery capacity, performance and efficiency of the vehicle, making it evolve from a city commuter to a versatile car that meets a wide range of customer needs and lifestyles.

From the pioneering first version in 2010, Leaf has come all the way to the LEAF e+ introduced in 2019. Nissan estimates that Leaf owners have driven their cars approximately 16 billion kilometers cumulatively, worldwide, preventing more than 2.5 billion kilograms of CO2 emissions. "By switching to electric mobility, customers around the world have brought us all closer to a more sustainable and resilient society," said Nissan President and CEO Makoto Uchida.

Beyond mobility, Nissan's Leaf EV has contributed to the society by helping power homes and businesses and providing emergency electricity during natural disasters.

Nissan says it is developing a growing lineup of advanced electrified cars and technologies that meet a wide range of needs and help customers feel more confident, connected and excited. Under its Nissan NEXT transformation plan, the company plans to sell one million electrified vehicles annually by 2023, including EVs and vehicles with Nissan's e-POWER electrified powertrain.

As a key part of this initiative, Nissan launched the Ariya all-electric crossover in July this year. "We are working to broaden the options for EV and electrified vehicle adoption so that more people can enjoy the benefits of electric driving," said Uchida.