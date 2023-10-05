Nissan India gears up to bat big, plans 3 new models & 5,300 cr investment

Nissan India continues to bask in the glory of one single model that the company offers in the country. And while the Magnite has been well received and fares well in its segment, many have wondered if the weight of expectations is too much for any one car type. The Japanese brand has been relatively quiet in recent times but is now prepping for a potentially loud bang.

The Indian car market is booming with most manufacturers reporting record sales and driving out a plethora of new and updates models. Nissan recently joined the trend by unveiling the Magnite Kuro Edition and Magnite with a new AMT gearbox. But before jumping to the conclusion that the Japanese brand is continuing to milk its solitary model bone dry, pause.

At the unveil event of the Magnite Kuro Edition and Magnite EZ-Shift, the company revealed it plans to make a ₹5,300 crore investment in India to further its prospects. More interestingly, the company also confirmed that it plans to drive out three new models in the market, although no timelines were given. One of the major interest areas would be a model in the C SUV space. The other is a model - likely to be the X-Trail which has been on trail runs here - in the C+ SUV space. And then there is a smart electric car planned too, most likely the Nissan Leaf.

Although the exact models have not been confirmed, it is the intention of Nissan that is significant. One of the older players in the country's passenger vehicle (PV) market, the company has been confined to the fringes for long. Despite Magnite faring well - over one lakh units have been manufactured and the model is also exported to around 15 markets from India, the sales numbers have been a pale shadow when compared to many other players. In fact, newer brands have entered the space and made a deeper mark. But expanding and diversifying its product portfolio, while continuing to expand its sales and post sales network, could bring back Nissan into the spotlight in the times to come.

