HT Auto
Home Auto News Nhai Aims New Guinness World Record, To Build 75 Km Highway In 108 Hours

NHAI aims new Guinness World Record, to build 75-km highway in 108 hours

On behalf of the NHAI, a private contractor is attempting a world record for the construction of the longest bituminous concrete road on the Amravati-Akola National Highway in Maharashtra.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Jun 2022, 11:31 AM
A private road contractor working for the NHAI has started work on Amravati-Akola National Highway in Maharashtra. The contractor is attempting a world record to build the 75-km highway in less than five days.
A private road contractor working for the NHAI has started work on Amravati-Akola National Highway in Maharashtra. The contractor is attempting a world record to build the 75-km highway in less than five days.
A private road contractor working for the NHAI has started work on Amravati-Akola National Highway in Maharashtra. The contractor is attempting a world record to build the 75-km highway in less than five days.
A private road contractor working for the NHAI has started work on Amravati-Akola National Highway in Maharashtra. The contractor is attempting a world record to build the 75-km highway in less than five days.

National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is attempting a Guinness World Record of constructing the longest highway stretch in least time. The agency is currently busy constructing a new highway between Amravati and Akola in Maharashtra. A private contractor, called Rajput Infracon, is attempting the record by laying 75-km stretch between the locations in 108 hours, or less than five days. The record attempt has been undertaken on the occasion of India's Independence Amrut Mahotsav.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.5Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers

The ongoing construction for the record attempt, which began at 6 am on June 3, is expected to be completed by next week on Tuesday, June 7. If completed in promised time, this stretch will set a world record for the fastest construction of the longest bituminous concrete road. The agency has deployed around 800 employees and over 700 workers, including project manager, highway engineer, quality engineer, surveyor and safety engineer to get the job done.

Rajput Infracon is not new to such world record attempts. The same contractor had earlier constructed a road between Sangli and Satara in 24 hours, creating a world record. 

The stretch being worked on falls on the National Highway between Amravati and Akola in Maharashtra. This stretch has been particularly in poor condition for more than ten years. Despite several attempts to award the repair work to at least two other contractors, the work never took off. Even Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had expressed displeasure over the slow pace of work between Amravati and Akola.

The NHAI is also keeping a close eye on the highway development work. It is scrutinising the quality of the road amid the world record attempt. Vilas Brahmankar, Project Director and General Manager at NHAI, said that the central agency will keep an eye on the quality of the work since such efforts also need a lot of support.

First Published Date: 04 Jun 2022, 11:31 AM IST
TAGS: Amravati-Akola National Highway Guinness World Record NHAI National Highway Authority of India
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose. 
GM's Cruise allowed to ferry paying passengers in autonomous cars in California
Elevating the home-theatre feel, the wraparound seats in the second row of Buick GL8 Century are extra-spacious, wider and more comfortable.
This minivan is more TV, less minivan. Check out home theater on wheels
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
Elon Musk warns Tesla executives, issues 40-hour-a-week-in-office order
Gujarat Titans players with the IPL trophy after winning the final T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022.
Ather celebrates Gujarat Titans winning IPL 2022, draws comparisons to EV fight
BMW has officially introduced the new X1 facelift SUV. The new 2023 BMW X1 comes with a new design and features. 
In Pics: 2023 BMW X1 facelift SUV makes debut

Trending this Week

Mahindra and Mahindra will use a new infotainment screen, analogue instrument cluster and flat-bottom steering wheel in the new Scorpio-N. (Image courtesy: Instagram/@scorpio_2022_official)
Mahindra Scorpio N SUV interiors leaked. Check details
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza received its last upgrade back in 2020 during the Auto Expo.
Maruti Brezza old vs new: Key changes expected in the facelift version
Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV petrol unit likely to be more powerful than diesel
The electric XUV300 could go head on against the likes of Nexon EV from Tata Motors.
Mahindra XUV300 fully-electric SUV to launch early 2023
The FB Mondial Piega 125 weighs significantly less at 135 kg, while the KTM 125 Duke tips the scales at 159 kg.
KTM 125 Duke rivaling FB Mondial Piega 125 breaks cover

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

NHAI aims new record, to build 75-km highway in 108 hours
NHAI aims new record, to build 75-km highway in 108 hours
TVS Ntorq 125 XT variant receives price cut
TVS Ntorq 125 XT variant receives price cut
Mahindra Scorpio-N interior: SUV to offer best-in-class high commanding seats
Mahindra Scorpio-N interior: SUV to offer best-in-class high commanding seats
BMW Motorrad India to debut TVS Apache RR310-based sport bike on this date
BMW Motorrad India to debut TVS Apache RR310-based sport bike on this date
2022 Hyundai Venue facelift engine specs and features revealed
2022 Hyundai Venue facelift engine specs and features revealed

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city