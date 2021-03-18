Jeep plans to give the buyers of the new Wagoneer a chance to modify their SUVs. The new Jeep Wagoneer is claimed to be coming with a host of modification opportunities. The SUV will be unveiled at the SEMA show in November this year.

(Also Read: 'Made in India' Jeep Wrangler launched at ₹53.90 lakh)

Jeep brand CEO Christian Meunier has told a publication about the new SUV and its modification opportunities. He predicts that the buyers of the new Jeep Wagoneer could be more interested in modifying their SUV rather than the luxury-focused Grand Wagoneer.

Focusing on this strategy, Stellantis’ in-house accessory brand Mopar would be supplying the modification parts to the new Jeep Wagoneer owners. Apart from that, Jeep is also working with third-party aftermarket players for the accessories.

Being off-road-focused vehicles, Jeep SUVs always come with a host of accessory fitting opportunities and the owners of these SUVs love to accessories their Jeep vehicles.

The new Jeep Wagoneer would be available at a starting price of $57,995, while the Grand Wagoneer will be priced at $86,995. The range-topping Grand Wagoneer Obsidian will cost $98,995.

The new Jeep Wagoneer would get a host of technologies that will make it capable of tough off-roading. The standard variant of Jeep Wagoneer would get a 5.7-litre V8 engine with mild-hybrid technology onboard, while the luxury-focused and more expensive Jeep Grand Wagoneer would come with a 6.4-litre V8 engine. Both the model would use an 8-speed automatic transmission.

The new Jeep Wagoneer SUV will be available in both rear-wheel drive and three all-wheel-drive system options. There will be a Quadra-Trac I full-time four-wheel-drive system with a single-speed transfer case. Apart from that, there will be Quadra-Trac II and Quadra-Drive II systems as well.

The new Jeep Wagoneer would get an optional Quadra-Lift air suspension system that allows up to 10.1 inches of ground clearance for the SUV. Also, there will be an Advanced All-Terrain Package with four steel skid plates offering protection to the underbody components of the SUV.