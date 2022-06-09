HT Auto
Home Auto News National Motorcycle Racing Championship Set To Kick Off In Coimbatore

National motorcycle racing championship set to kick off in Coimbatore

The five-round 2022 national motorcycle championship will see teams including TVS, Honda, KTM and Yamaha vie for honours.
By : PTI
| Updated on: 09 Jun 2022, 04:34 PM
File photo of MRF-MMSC-FMSCI 2W Sprint Championship 2019 used for representational purpose only.
File photo of MRF-MMSC-FMSCI 2W Sprint Championship 2019 used for representational purpose only.
File photo of MRF-MMSC-FMSCI 2W Sprint Championship 2019 used for representational purpose only.
File photo of MRF-MMSC-FMSCI 2W Sprint Championship 2019 used for representational purpose only.

Top riders from across the country will be seen in action in the MRF-MMSC-FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship which will return to the refurbished Kari Motor Speedway here after a three-year gap for the Rolon round beginning on Friday. Among those in the fray are Rajini Krishnan and Jagan Kumar, both multiple national title winners. The five-round 2022 championship will see teams including TVS, Honda, KTM and Yamaha vie for honours, with the number of entries crossing the 200-mark, a press release said.

The weekend card includes the National Championship comprising four categories – Pro-Stock 301-400cc and 165cc, Novice (Stock 165cc) and Girls (Stock 165cc) – while Petronas TVS One-Make Championship (301-400cc Open, Rookie, Girls and media) and Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup (NSF 250R, CBR 150 and Hornet 2.0) are also part of the programme. 

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Tvs Ntorq 125 (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Ntorq 125
124.8 cc
₹72,065 - 91,999 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tvs Apache Rtr 180 (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Apache Rtr 180
177.4 cc
₹1.04 - 1.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tvs Jupiter (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Jupiter
109.7 cc
₹63,511 - 79,350 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tvs Iqube Electric (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Iqube Electric
₹1.01 - 1.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 4v (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 4v
197.75 cc
₹1.26 - 1.42 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tvs Sport (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Sport
109.7 cc
₹46,375 - 64,635 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Audi wins 50th edition of 24-hour endurance race at Nurburgring)

A new addition is the Stock 301-400cc category which will be run as a support race. "It is great to be back at the Kari Motor Speedway after a three-year break due to the pandemic. We are overwhelmed by the tremendous response for the Rolon Round this weekend that should dish out high quality and exciting races," Madras Motor Sports Club president Ajit Thomas said in the release. The two Pro-Stock categories will headline the weekend card as they boast of riders with proven credentials and international experience. 

Topping the line-ups are Rajini Krishnan (301-400cc, RACR Castrol Power) and Jagan Kumar (165cc, Petronas TVS Racing). Both notched their 10th National titles last season. Similarly, Ryhana Bee, who has moved to the Pacer Yamaha team, would be the rider to beat in the girls section. She clinched the title last year, winning all five rounds. 

The Novice category (under-23) boasts of a grid of 32 riders selected from 35 entrants and is expected to throw up keen competition. While Friday is set aside for free practice and a few qualifying sessions, 20 races will be gone through over the next two days.

First Published Date: 09 Jun 2022, 04:33 PM IST
TAGS: racing two-wheelers TVS KTM Honda
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Vehicle scrappage policy has the potential of putting old polluting vehicles off roads but should the age of a car alone decide its fate?
India’s plan to recycle old cars failing to woo vehicle owners
Screengrab from video posted on Twitter by @jpetramala
Watch: Cars swim through sewage water as heavy showers lash Florida
The latest teaser image shows the illuminated Renault logo at the window.
BlackBerry to develop intelligent cockpit for upcoming Renault EV
GoMechanic has undertaken an orientation and sensitisation process at its over 1,000 workshops to raise customer awareness about its Extended Warranty Packages.
Car maintenance at 200 a month? GoMechanic launches extended warranty deals
Apple CarPlay is fast looking at replacing all traditional forms of displaying in-car stats.
Have an iPhone? Here's how Apple CarPlay plans to dominate vehicle screens

Trending this Week

The latest Scorpio-N from Mahindra is completely overhauled in terms of its exterior design language and gets LED head light units, LED DRLs, a reworked front grille, more pronounced bumper and a reworked alloy design.
Mahindra Scorpio-N interior: SUV to offer best-in-class high commanding seats
A private road contractor working for the NHAI has started work on Amravati-Akola National Highway in Maharashtra. The contractor is attempting a world record to build the 75-km highway in less than five days.
NHAI aims new Guinness World Record, to build 75-km highway in 108 hours
Honda Cars India is offering discounts on its models like City, Amaze, WR-V and Jazz for customers in June.
Honda offers heavy discount on City, Amaze, Jazz and WR-V despite price hike
The FB Mondial Piega 125 weighs significantly less at 135 kg, while the KTM 125 Duke tips the scales at 159 kg.
KTM 125 Duke rivaling FB Mondial Piega 125 breaks cover
Kawasaki has updated its 450 Twins for 2022 with a cleaner engine. 
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 launched with new updates

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Hyundai to pilot autonomous car-hailing service with two Ioniq 5 EVs in Seoul
Hyundai to pilot autonomous car-hailing service with two Ioniq 5 EVs in Seoul
Volkswagen Virtus vs Skoda Slavia: Price structure compared
Volkswagen Virtus vs Skoda Slavia: Price structure compared
Jaguar Land Rover enhances navigation precision, even in remote localtions
Jaguar Land Rover enhances navigation precision, even in remote localtions
BMW India kick-starts pre-monsoon service campaign
BMW India kick-starts pre-monsoon service campaign
Polestar cars to get environment-friendly materials inside their cabins
Polestar cars to get environment-friendly materials inside their cabins

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city