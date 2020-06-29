A motorcycling jacket that converts into a backpack has been launched in India by Ulka Gear and will be available in the global markets as well. The company claims that it is the world's first convertible jacket and provides convenience to motorcycling enthusiasts.

The unisex jacket comes with a zip that allows one to convert it into a backpack for storing riding gears such as helmet, gloves and goggles when not riding. The light-weight jacket has been launched in two models - Hakkit Forever and Hakkit V2, priced at ₹10,999 and ₹8,999 respectively.

The jackets come in different sizes from XS to 3XL along with adjustable waist and water-resistant pockets. The company also provides a rain cover that can be worn over the main jacket or can be worn inside for protection from wind. The Hakkit Forever model comes with a big pocket on the left forearm which can occasionally be used as a mobile phone holder.

Ulka Gear says the product has been designed keeping in mind the ease of mobility for every motorcycle enthusiast. Founder Shahnawaz Karim said in a press statement, "We designed a convertible jacket which has weathered the test of time and aims to become one of the most iconic items of clothing for motorcyclists." He added, "I am optimistic that we will emerge in times to come as India's most efficient rider's apparel brand & global brand to reckon with."