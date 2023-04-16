HT Auto
Home Auto News Michelin Considering Production Of Passenger Vehicle Tyres In India

Michelin considering production of passenger vehicle tyres in India

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Apr 2023, 13:59 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

French tyre major Michelin is considering production of passenger vehicle tyres locally in India, the group's Chief Executive Officer Florent Menegaux told PTI. Local manufacturing will help the tyre major scale up operations in the country, which remain critically subdued with the government introducing import restrictions in 2020. The tyre maker has presence in 175 countries with 67 plants.

A tyre produced by the French company Michelin is on display at a dealership in Moscow, Russia. (REUTERS)
A tyre produced by the French company Michelin is on display at a dealership in Moscow, Russia. (REUTERS)
A tyre produced by the French company Michelin is on display at a dealership in Moscow, Russia. (REUTERS)
A tyre produced by the French company Michelin is on display at a dealership in Moscow, Russia.

It currently sells only premium bigger size tyres in limited quantity especially for performance oriented models in India. In 2020, the government imposed curbs on imports of certain new pneumatic tyres used in motor cars, busses, lorries and motorcycles in a move to promote domestic manufacturing. Thus, tyre companies can now import only a small number of tyres into the country under a limited import licence, which was not the case before 2020.

Menegaux noted that India is a great developing market and said that the company is eager to invest in the local production of passenger vehicle tyres in India and the only thing which needs to be worked out is the timing for the same. "Now we are reaching the moment where it will make sense to invest in the passenger car capacity (in India)," Menegaux noted.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Hcd India Nps Cargo (HT Auto photo)
Hcd India Nps Cargo
₹54,500 - 58,500 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Benling India Benling Aura (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Aura
₹73,000 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Benling India Benling Kriti (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Kriti
₹56,940 - 66,121 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Benling India Benling Icon (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Icon
₹65,470 - 74,160 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Benling India Benling Falcon (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Falcon
₹62,200 - 71,248 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ujaas Energy Ujaas Espa Li (HT Auto photo)
Ujaas Energy Ujaas Espa Li
₹54,880 - 66,024 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The company has presence across the globe and it needs to carefully evaluate investment options across the regions. "We invest in many places around the world so the question is when is the right time for India. It is not a question whether we should invest in India, the question is when," Menegaux said. He added that the timeframe is under the process right now.

Michelin currently has presence in the truck and bus radial tyres in India. It has a production facility in Chennai with an installed capacity of over 30,000 tonnes per annum.

First Published Date: 16 Apr 2023, 13:59 PM IST
TAGS: Michelin tyres
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
25% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 299 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
71% OFF
AutokraftZ Black Uv Sunblock protection with thumb hole Arm sleeves for unisex_2 | New Arm Sleeves |Arm Sleeves For Driving, Cycling, Tennis, Cricket, Football, Golf, Outdoor, Gym, Riding, Sun Protection Cooling Arm Sleeves for Men
Rs. 88 Rs. 300
Amazon_Logo
74% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 339 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city