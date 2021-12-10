MG Motor India to export Hector to Nepal as part of South Asia expansion plans

MG Motor India, with an aim to expand footprint in South Asian countries, announced on Friday that it will use its facility in Halol, Gujarat to cater to markets here. The automaker stated that this expansion plan will begin with the export of the MG Hector SUV to Nepal.

Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director at MG Motor India, shared that the company is looking at having a wider audience base in South Asian countries.

“MG is geared up to expand its footprint across the other South Asian countries starting with Nepal. Hector has played a vital role in establishing our prowess in an auto industry as dynamic and aggressive as the Indian auto space, and we are looking forward to driving interest in Nepal with the launch of MG Hector," he added.

MG had entered India in May of 2019 with the Hector as its debut product. The Hector has managed to cash in on the growing preference for SUVs here and was followed with the launch of ZS EV, Hector Plus, Gloster and the most-recent Astor.

The company also recently announced that it is also set to introduce its second electric vehicle in the country. This EV is going to hit the Indian market by end of next year and will be a more affordable electric vehicle from the automaker. Currently, the brand offers ZS EV as its only fully electric vehicle. It is being expected that the price of the upcoming electric vehicle from MG may be in the range between ₹10 lakh and ₹15 lakh (ex-showroom).