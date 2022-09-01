MG Motor India reports retail sales of 3,823 units in August

In order to meet growing customer demand, MG Motor India has taken various initiatives such as localization of production.

MG Motor India on Thursday reported retail sales of 3,823 units for August while announcing that the volatility in supply chains still remains a cause of concern for the automaker as it contributes to production challenges. However, the company expects the situation to improve from next month onwards. MG Motor maintains a strong order book and a positive outlook for its upcoming launches.

The company says that in order to meet growing customer demand, especially around the festive season, it has undertaken various initiatives such as localisation and introduction of executive vehicle variants in its product mix. The company recently launched the updated Gloster with enhanced safety, design, and technology features.

(Also read | MG Gloster vs Toyota Fortuner vs Skoda Kodiaq: Price, specification compared)

The 2022 MG Gloster has been launched at a starting price of ₹31.99 lakh, and with its introduction, MG Motor expects to double the sales of the Gloster model. Pricing of the SUV goes up to ₹40.77 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom). The new Gloster SUV doesn't come with any substantial change in its exterior. However, a few minor tweaks are there. Available in both six and seven-seater options, the SUV comes in three different trims - Super, Sharp and Savvy.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The brand's upcoming launch line-up includes the next-gen Hector, which is scheduled for a year-end launch. With its introduction, the company expects growth in the sales momentum. The image of the updated SUV's front face has emerged online with a redesigned grille. This will be the first major update received by the Hector SUV since it was launched in India back in 2019.

Earlier, MG Motor had also teased that the Hector facelift SUV will come with a new 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which is going to be the largest offered by any carmaker in its segment. The carmaker is also betting big on its first pure electric model - the ZS EV, which also highlights its commitment towards the EV ecosystem in the country.

First Published Date: