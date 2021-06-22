MG Motor India reintroduces contactless doorstep car services

MG Motor India on Monday announced the re-launch of its 'MG CARE at Home' facility to provide contactless car services to its customers at their homes. MG says that the facility was reintroduced on popular customer demand as everyone is adopting to a new normal amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The services that will be provided by the carmaker at its customers' homes include car sanitization and fumigation, dry wash, general car check-up as well as minor repairs and fitments. These services will be carried out using portable equipment by technicians who are trained in following Covid safety protocols. MG says, the technicians undergo an additional layer of check-up before visiting the customers' homes. "Our aim is to offer our customers the assurance and services at the comfort of their homes in the new normal," said Gaurav Gupta, CCO and Senior Vice President at the company.

Customers will be able to book these contactless services via the MY MG customer app. For certain critical repairs, services and body shop work, customers will have to continue to visit the carmaker's service facilities. MG Motor India currently has a network comprising 245 touchpoints across the country.

The doorstep car servicing facility is an addition to other contactless programs introduced by MG earlier. These include 'MG V Phy' – a voice-guided audio demonstration at the carmaker's dealerships, a part of the contact-free technology-assisted sales and services initiative introduced last year.

As a part of its Covid support initiatives, MG Motor India had also extended the warranty and service schedule validity of all its cars due during April and May 2021, until 31st July 2021. The carmaker currently offers Hector , Hector Plus, ZS EV, and Gloster SUV in the country.

MG had also recently launched the 'MG Healthline' program to provide free health consultations to its customers and their family members.