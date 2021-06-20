MG Motor India, under its 'SEWA' initiative, has delivered eight more retrofitted Hector ambulances for the cities of Nagpur and Vidarbha in Maharashtra. The custom-built ambulances are equipped with modern life-saving systems and have been built at the company's plant located in Halol, Gujarat.

The Hector SUV ambulances come equipped with all required medical equipment such as a medicine cabinet, ventilator, an oxygen supply system, five parameter monitor, auto-loading stretcher, an inverter with battery, additional sockets, a siren, a lightbar, and a fire extinguisher. "We are proud to deliver Hector ambulances for healthcare services under the MG Sewa program. We took up the challenge of hastening up deliveries of these ambulances after Shri Gadkari’s special request to help the Nagpur and Vidarbha regions," said Yash Yadav, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, MG Motor India.

The eight Hector ambulances were handed over to local authorities in the presence of Union minister Nitin Gadkari, as part of 100 such vehicles requested from the carmaker for Nagpur and Vidarbha regions by the minister.

MG has previously also donated retrofitted Hector ambulances to Nangia Hospital in Nagpur, GMERS Hospital in Vadodara and CHC Hospital in Halol, Gujarat. While these ambulances were earlier offered exclusively for Covid-19 purposes, now these will also be used for other medical emergencies.

Earlier this month, the carmaker also converted a Hector Plus seven-seater SUV into a mobile Covid-19 testing and vaccination unit and donated it to the authorities in Halol, Gujarat. The vehicle will be used as a Dhanvantari Rath for Covid-19 and other mobile healthcare services in the area. The company also recently offered a 200-bed facility for Covid-19 patients in Gurugram with an online healthcare platform called - Credihealth.

Various other carmakers such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Honda Cars India, Mahindra and Mahindra , Skoda India, Ford India, among others, have also contributed to the battle against Covid-19 in the country, and supported the country's healthcare system.