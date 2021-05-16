MG Motor to provide 100 retrofitted Hector ambulances for Nagpur, Vidarbha

MG Motor India has delivered eight units of retrofitted Hector ambulances to Nagpur local authorities in the light of rising coronavirus cases. The custom-built ambulances are equipped with modern life-saving systems.

The eight units delivered are out of 100 such vehicles requested from MG Motor India for Nagpur and Vidarbha regions by Union minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari. MG says that it accepted the minister's request and immediately delivered eight units of the ambulance to Nagpur local authorities. "The minister has called for our support at this critical time. We have immediately deposited 8 of the 100 requested Hector Ambulance units, "MG Motor India President and MD Rajeev Chaba said.

The retrofitted ambulances have been custom-built by the company's engineers at its Halol plant located in Gujarat. All the SUV ambulances have been equipped with the required medical additions such as a medicine cabinet, ventilator, an oxygen supply system, 5 parameter monitor, auto-loading stretcher, an inverter with battery additional sockets, a siren, a lightbar, and a fire extinguisher.

In March this year, the company had donated five units of retrofitted Hector ambulances to Nagpur's Nangia Specialty Hospital. For this, the carmaker has collaborated with the MG Nagpur dealership. Before this, the company had also donated these ambulances to hospitals in Vadodara and Halol in Gujarat. Speaking about this in March, Chaba had said, "We have received positive feedback about the Hector Ambulance from GMERS in Vadodara and CHC Hospital in Halol, wherein they have added tangible value to the region's fight against the pandemic."

Various automakers have stepped up to help the country reeling under the crisis of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Companies like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Hero MotoCorp, Mahindra & Mahindra, Ford India, Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor and Skoda Auto India, among others, have helped procure essential medical supplies, set up Covid beds and made relief donations.