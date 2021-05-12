MG Motor India on Wednesday has announced the extension of warranty and service schedule validity until 31st July 2021, amidst the growing restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic in various states across India. As the automaker claims, the move has been taken in an attempt to protect its customers as well as their interests while offering them superior flexibility.

The schedule extension for warranty and free service is applicable across the entire range of the automaker, which includes passenger vehicles such as Hector, Hector Plus, ZS EV, and Gloster. The warranty and service schedule validity of all the MG cars due during April and May 2021, has been extended until 31st July 2021, as MG Motor India has informed in a statement.

MG is not the only automaker that has announced such measure, as other car brands such as Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Kia Motor, Toyota Kirloskar Motor too have announced similar measures where they have extended the warranty period along with the free and paid service durations till at least 30th June 2021.

These measures are similar to what the car and two-wheeler manufacturers present in India offered in 2020, during the lockdown announced by the central government in March last year in an attempt to curb the spread of the infection.

While several other automakers are yet to announce similar measures, they are likely to announce them in a few days. Also, several automakers have advanced their scheduled annual maintenance by a few weeks keeping an eye on the growing Covid-19 crisis in India.

MG Motor India has also claimed that amidst this growing Coronavoirus crisis in the country, it is currently working on various community-driven initiatives. Some of these initiatives include vaccination of its direct and indirect employees as well as ramping up of medical oxygen production in India.