MG Motor India exploring overseas shipments to UK, South Africa

MG Motor India is exploring the opportunity of overseas shipments from the country to markets such as the UK and South Africa besides tapping other right-hand-drive markets in the world. Despite the ongoing chip shortage, MG aims to prepare for a long-term vision of enhancing its export opportunities from the country.

With UK and South Africa being right-hand drive markets, MG is still exploring the opportunity of exporting Hector SUVs to these countries. "We have got inquiries from the UK because the UK is right-hand market. So, we are also exploring the opportunity of exporting and MG Hector to the UK," the company's President and Managing Director, Rajeev Chaba, told PTI.

The carmaker's operations in South Africa still have to start and has been delayed because of Covid-19. "It's not ruled out... once MG operation starts in South Africa that also will be a potential market," he said. He added that right-hand-drive countries “could be potential export markets" for the company's Hector SUV.

As MG has started exporting to Nepal, the company is preparing for the long term to make India an export hub for the neighbouring markets. The carmaker has already dispatched its first batch of Hector SUVs to Nepal and plans to add Astor and ZS EV to the lineup in the Himalayan country next year.

The company is focusing on exports despite the chip shortage and order backlog in the domestic market as it is essentially looking at preparing for the future with a long-term outlook. “This export is for the long term and and we are seeding the markets right now, to start with a lower volumes, but when the situation improves that say, in a year from now, this will give us a good diversification of our sales footprint," Chaba said. He added that it takes time to develop the brand and develop the market network.