MG Motor India achieves highest-ever monthly production record at 5,008 units

MG Motor India's retail sales in October saw a 53% growth over the last month at 4,367 units.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Nov 2022, 11:33 AM
MG Motor India on Tuesday announced that it has achieved the highest-ever monthly output at 5008 units in October, including 1,000 units of the ZS EV. The company's retail sales last month saw a 53% growth over the last month at 4,367 units while its EV retail sales were also at an all-time monthly high of 784 units. The automaker has attributed the achievement to slight improvement in semiconductor supplies through its localization initiatives.

In its monthly sales report, MG Motor India has noted that due to higher production last month, the company has been able to commence the delivers of Astor in both CVT and AT variants. It noted that MG Hector too has been showing robust performance in terms of sales and the automaker is now gearing up to launch the next-generation of the Hector around the end of this year.

(Also read | MG Motor responds to notice sent by MCA over alleged financial irregularities)

The milestone for the ZS EV, which was first launched in 2020, comes on the back of a comprehensive charging ecosystem which the automaker is working on expanding across the country.

Also, in order to up its EV game, the company recently announced that it is working on launching its most-affordable battery-powered vehicle in India in early 2023. It will be based on the Air EV that is already being sold by MG Motor's sibling brand, Wuling. The new EV has been codenamed E230 and has already been unveiled in Indonesia. The manufacturer will tweak the vehicle according to Indian conditions so they have already started testing it on Indian roads.

Though the battery capacity of the EV is still not known, it is expected to be around 20 to 25 kWh. The driving range on a single charge should be around 150 km while power output is expected to be 40 bhp, which should be enough for city commutes and duties.

First Published Date: 01 Nov 2022, 11:13 AM IST
TAGS: MG Motor India MG Motor MG ZS EV MG Hector MG Astor
