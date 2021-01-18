Mercedes launches app to familiarise EV drivers with cars' electric capabilities

As more and more people are switching to all-electric vehicles or plug-in hybrids, Mercedes-Benz has introduced a personal trainer app - Mercedes me Eco Coach, to familiarie them with the electric capabilities of their vehicles.

The intelligent and digital personal trainer app gives recommendations and hints to the electric Mercedes customers so as to help them improve their driving style and better protect the environment. The app also has a program of bonus points that rewards the customers with exclusive premiums and services. Customers can also enter into competition with the Eco Coach community.

Teaching customers in a playful manner, the app's key element is the challenges the customer has to take and the points given as rewards. These challenges are in terms of charging, driving and parking. These include achieving the highest possible proportion of a journey under electric power, charging in different locations, charging on several days in succession and achieving the lowest possible fuel consumption.

(Also read | Mercedes EQA teased ahead of world premiere on January 20)

The hints provided by the app ensures a longer operating life for the high-voltage battery as well as fuel-efficiently. Feedback by the app is based on individual driving profile, which is interpreted by the app's algorithm and used for coaching purposes. Users can also follow the development of their driving style by viewing their statistics in the app.

The Mercedes me Eco Coach app is available for downloading free of charge in the App Store and Google Play Store in Germany. It will soon be made available in many other European countries as well.