Mercedes faces social media backlash in China over ‘racist’ advertisement

This is not the first time that a brand has had to face online ire for accusations of advertisement with so-called racist undertones. Brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Hennes & Mauritz and others too have been a target of what is referred to by some as consumer nationalism in China. Gucci too was targeted for one of its campaigns in which the model was believed to have unorthodox makeup.

Mercedes too had had to deal with a fair bit of criticism in 2018 for an advertisement that had a quote from the Dalai Lama. And while this was more a political controversy than an issue with racist undertones, the German brand had to issue an apology at the time.

China is a key market for brands across segments and the potential for high sales volumes means that companies are mostly unwilling to challenge outrage among people at large.