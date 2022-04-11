Mercedes cars with discount offers of up to 1.50 lakh. Check details here

Mercedes just posted a strong first quarter performance this year, having delivered over 4,000 units delivered to customers across India. Taking the lead is the Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB even though the company underlines that demand for both its sedans and SUVs both are robust. And with an order bank in excess of 4,000 as well, Mercedes-Benz India is poised to continue with the momentum.

While obstacles like the semiconductor shortage continue to pose a challenge to Mercedes and automakers at large, a strong demand in the passenger vehicle segment, especially among luxury vehicles, is likely to hold the Germans in good stead. If you have been considering driving home a Mercedes car, now could be a good time to do so because of the offers available.

Here's taking a look at some big offers and discounts available on Mercedes cars in the country.

The E-Class has been a best-seller for Mercedes-Benz in India and in many other parts of the world. Sitting between the C-Class and the top-of-the-line S-Class, the luxury sedan has the looks, features and luxury comfort features to woo and wow prospective buyers.

The Mercedes E-Class LWB remains on of the most preferred models from the company in India.

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class is currently available with offers like DFS Star Finance at 6.75%, DFS Star Agility at 7.99% and select variants can also be had for an upfront discount of up to ₹1.50 lakh.

Mercedes-Benz A-Class

The A-Class is the entry-level luxury sedan in the Mercedes stable and offers several of the key luxury highlights of its elder siblings. A solid proposition for those looking to break into the luxury space, the A-Class could make for a prized possession among a younger car-buying audience.

The A-Class Limousine was launched in the country at the start of 2021.

The A-Class is currently available with offers such as DFS Star Finance at 6.75% and DFS Star Agility at 7.99%. Select variants can also be had for an upfront discount of up to ₹50,000.

The GLC is Mercedes' top-selling SUV and has a place of prominence in the lineup of luxury offerings from the company.

Mercedes GLC is a strong performer in the luxury SUV space.

There is an upfront discount of up to ₹75,000 on select variants of the Mercedes GLC with the addition of DFS Star Finance at 6.75% and DFS Star Agility at 7.99%.

Mercedes-Benz EQC

The EQC was the first luxury electric vehicle launched in the country and has been a solid performer in a very niche space. While it may have a price tag of nearly ₹1 crore since it is brought in via CBU route, it offers the same level of luxury that Mercedes SUVs are known for but with the additional benefit of being powered by battery.

The EQC is the first EV to enter the luxury space in India.

The electric EQC currently has the option of DFS Star Finance at 6.75%.

Mercedes-Benz AMG A35

Performance cars from Mercedes have been gaining wider acceptance in the country, especially since the company began local manufacturing of the vehicles. The AMG 35 is touted as a pocket rocket that is every bit as capable of chasing milestones as any other AMG anywhere else in the world.

The AMG A35 may be affordable as far as AMGs go but it has some very serious performance credentials too.

The AMG A35 from Mercedes currently has a trade-in offer of up to ₹1 lakh, apart from DFS Star Finance at 6.75% and DFS Star Agility at 7.99%.

Note: All the offers and discounts above are indicative and may differ from variant to variant and from one location to another. Mercedes has unified its sales process under its ‘Retail of the Future’ program.

