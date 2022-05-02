HT Auto
Home Auto News Mercedes Amg Teases One Off Sports Car, Created In Collaboration With Artist

Mercedes AMG teases one-off sports car, created in collaboration with artist

Mercedes AMG will introduce a bespoke creation that has been built in partnership with artist and entrepreneur Will.I.Am.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 May 2022, 05:24 PM
The teaser video shows a G-Class inspired front with round LED headlights along with a boxy nose and AMG-style bumper intakes. (MercedesAMG/Instgram)
The teaser video shows a G-Class inspired front with round LED headlights along with a boxy nose and AMG-style bumper intakes. (MercedesAMG/Instgram)
The teaser video shows a G-Class inspired front with round LED headlights along with a boxy nose and AMG-style bumper intakes. (MercedesAMG/Instgram)
The teaser video shows a G-Class inspired front with round LED headlights along with a boxy nose and AMG-style bumper intakes.

Mercedes-AMG has teased a new sports car that has been developed in collaboration with artist and entrepreneur Will.I.Am. Mercedes-AMG took to Instagram to share the teaser video which shows a G-Class face that has been combined with a two-door coupe body. As per a report by Carscoops, this upcoming model from Mercedes-AMG will make its debut on May 5. It is a one-off special model that has been designed by the premium automaker to raise money for school engineering programs, added the report.

The teaser video shows a G-Class inspired front with round LED headlights along with a boxy nose and AMG-style bumper intakes. It also shows a roofline that looks similar to the current Mercedes-AMG GT with long overhangs and a short wheelbase. Anything related to the technical and mechanical specs of the upcoming bespoke creation has been not revealed yet.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mercedes-benz G-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz G-class
2925 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.35 kmpl
₹ 1.62 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw X5 M (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X5 M
4395 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8.29 kmpl
₹ 1.95 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi Rs Q8 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Rs Q8
3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8 kmpl
₹ 2.07 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Land Rover Range Rover (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover
2996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.43 kmpl
₹ 2.11 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Lexus Lx (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Lx
5663 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 6.9 kmpl
₹ 2.33 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also read | Mercedes-Benz's strong Q1 profits benefit from smart pricing strategies)

The teaser already received a significant number of views and comments. Entrepreneur Will.I.Am also posted the teaser video and pictures of the new model on his Instagram page.

(Also read | Mercedes-AMG SL 43 makes debut, uses F1 tech to enhance performance)

Last month, Mercedes-AMG teased another upcoming model which is rumoured that it can be the new C-Class AMG. This new car may come with a hybrid powertrain. It is also being speculated that this upcoming model can be the replacement for the C 43 model. It is expected that this new car from Mercedes-AMG may come with a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine with an electric assist. Its engine may have the ability to churn power of 416 hp and a maximum torque of 500 Nm.

 

 

 

 

First Published Date: 02 May 2022, 05:24 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes-AMG Mercedes-Benz
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Suzuki Escudo is also sold as Vitara SUV in the European markets.
2023 Suzuki Vitara / Escudo SUV launched with full-hybrid tech
Tata Avinya electric car has a very unique design based on the company's third generation design philosophy.
Tata Avinya EV concept breaks cover, offers over 500 km range, to launch in 2025
Tata Harrier
Tata cars become expensive in India, new prices effective from today
The new Porsche 911 Sport Classic comes with a perfect blend between digital elements and analogue era themes.
Porsche 911 Sport Classic debuts with RWD and manual gearbox, generates 550 PS
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300 launched in India in new colours

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

All-electric BMW i7 gets exclusive soundscapes to enhance driving pleasure
All-electric BMW i7 gets exclusive soundscapes to enhance driving pleasure
This auto rickshaw with roof-top garden is what Delhiites need to beat the heat
This auto rickshaw with roof-top garden is what Delhiites need to beat the heat
Mercedes AMG teases one-off sports car, created in collaboration with artist
Mercedes AMG teases one-off sports car, created in collaboration with artist
Porsche, Audi to enter Formula One, informs Volkswagen CEO
Porsche, Audi to enter Formula One, informs Volkswagen CEO
Tesla can benefit by manufacturing electric vehicles in India: Nitin Gadkari
Tesla can benefit by manufacturing electric vehicles in India: Nitin Gadkari

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city