Mercedes 'airbag clothes' may be the most weird-yet-noble fashion statement

Airbags may have helped save countless lives during car accidents across the world over the past several decades but Mercedes recently collaborated with fashion designer Heron Preston to bring out ‘airbag clothes’ to take these safety measures from out of cars and straight into the wardrobe of fashionistas.

It may seem like a very weird source to base a new line of clothing from.

But there is good reason which powered the idea to fruition. Airbags, once deployed, can hardly ever be used for any other purpose and tend to be completely discarded. Over a period of time, discarded airbags have become a cause of concern for many environmentalists. As such, airbags recycled into conceptual clothing lines may well provide these with a second lease of life.

Preston has worked on the idea and taken out three designs in concept form. While no haute-couture details are available as yet, images doing the rounds on the internet reveal pants, coats and jackets which are made from recycled airbags. It is also reported that, wait for it, these clothing items inflate just like an airbag would in case of an accident.

The concept clothes from recycled airbags form part of Mercedes-Benz's celebration of having completed 40 years since introducing airbags in its vehicles.