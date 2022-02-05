HT Auto
Home News Meet Nissan's ‘smellmaster’ responsible for checking odour of new vehicles

Meet Nissan's ‘smellmaster’ responsible for checking odour of new vehicles

Ryunosuke Ino who is also known as Nose of Nissan takes care of odours in new vehicles.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Feb 2022, 09:30 AM
Ryunosuke Ino works at Nissan Technical Center in Japan as a technical expert in the Vehicle Interior Air Quality department. (Nissan)
Ryunosuke Ino works at Nissan Technical Center in Japan as a technical expert in the Vehicle Interior Air Quality department. (Nissan)

The odour of the interior of a vehicle is quite important for a user and Nissan knows it. Ryunosuke Ino, known as Nose of Nissan or the smellmaster, is the man behind refining the odour of the automaker's new cars. Ino is responsible for checking the aroma of new vehicles along with the air conditioning systems.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

He also checks how the smell of a car can change over time.

As studies have shown that smell can trigger strong memories as it often leaves a lasting impression, the smellmaster's job is to not only focus on the first impression but also on how users of the vehicle perceive those odours within the cabin during a drive. “First of all, I try to identify where the smell comes from. I try to locate it and evaluate from the vehicle user’s perspective, such as accessing the glovebox or using the sun visor mirror. I position my torso and head just like they would to gain an accurate impression," informed Ino.

(Also read | Nissan recalls nearly 700,000 SUVs in US, Canada. Here's why)

Ino shared a vehicle's cabin volatile organic compound (VOC) evaluation process that takes place in three days, he and his team sniff the headrests, dashboards, mirrors, glove compartments, visors, seats, ceilings, cupholders, carpeting, and any components with measurable scent. These checks are typically done within three to five minutes to ensure proper evaluation before the nose adjusts to the interior smell and if something seems awry, the team repeats those checks to determine the cause followed by corrective measures.

Nissan informed air circulation and exposure to sunlight are crucial factors that impact car smell hence the team uses a special environmentally sealed testing room controlled for heat and humidity, with a lighting system that simulates intense sunlight. “We consider various conditions cars face such as moderate to high ambient temperatures, which can intensify a smell," added Ino.

(Also read | Nissan may launch electric cars in India, calls it potential big market for EVs)

The smellmaster conveyed after these checks, he takes some time to recalibrate his sensitivity to all smells. “Some experts have their own way of reaching a baseline, such as smelling coffee beans, to calibrate. In my case, I reset my nose by smelling my arm near my elbow. This is familiar, so it prepares me to detect new scents," added Ino.

 

First Published Date: 05 Feb 2022, 09:29 AM IST
TAGS: Nissan
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

UK car sales rise 28% in January on electric demand
UK car sales rise 28% in January on electric demand
Meet Nissan's ‘smellmaster’ responsible for checking odour of new vehicles
Meet Nissan's ‘smellmaster’ responsible for checking odour of new vehicles
Gravton Quanta EV enters Asia Book of Records, covers 4000 km in record time
Gravton Quanta EV enters Asia Book of Records, covers 4000 km in record time
KTM 125 Duke-based 2022 Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 revealed
KTM 125 Duke-based 2022 Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 revealed
This luxury electric sports car outsells all petrol, diesel cars in this country
This luxury electric sports car outsells all petrol, diesel cars in this country

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city