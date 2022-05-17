HT Auto
Maserati to introduce open-top MC20 Cielo on May 25

Maserati will produce the MC20 Cielo in its factory located in Viale Ciro Menotti.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 May 2022, 04:23 PM
The all-new Maserati MC20 Cielo will come with a carbon fibre body and it is being expected that it will sport the same drivetrain as the MC20 super car.
The all-new Maserati MC20 Cielo will come with a carbon fibre body and it is being expected that it will sport the same drivetrain as the MC20 super car.
The all-new Maserati MC20 Cielo will come with a carbon fibre body and it is being expected that it will sport the same drivetrain as the MC20 super car.
The all-new Maserati MC20 Cielo will come with a carbon fibre body and it is being expected that it will sport the same drivetrain as the MC20 super car.

Maserati has confirmed that it will introduce its open-top MC20 supercar called the Cielo on May 25. Maserati shared the MC20 Cielo stands for Maserati Corse referring to racing and the 20 stands for the year 2020 while the Cielo refers to the sky. Maserati said this new model features the DNA of a super sports car along with offering a smooth driving experience to the user. Maserati also informed that the upcoming model is the new spyder and has been developed in Itlay at the Maserati Innovation Lab in Modena.

Maserati will produce the MC20 Cielo in its factory located in Viale Ciro Menotti, as is the coupe. Details regarding technical and mechanical specifications of the new car are not known yet, but the premium carmaker has shown the model in sky blue covered camouflage. Maserati has also posted a teaser video on its official Instagram page where the new car has not been shown but the sky appears along with the revving sound of the vehicle. The video appears as someone taking video while the roof of the MC20 Cielo was open.

(Also read | Maserati GranTurismo Folgore electric coupe claims to offer 1,200 hp )

The all-new Maserati MC20 Cielo will come with a carbon fibre body and it is being expected that it will sport the same drivetrain as the MC20 supercar. The Maserati MC20 supercar comes with a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 that can churn a power output of 621 hp and a massive torque of 730 Nm. The car can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in mere 2.9 seconds and offers a top speed of 325 kmph.

(Also read | Maserati recalls 56 MC20s in the US over twinkling brake lights )

An electric variant of this lineup is also being expected, however, Maserati has maintained a silence on that. The company though has said that the electric variant will be more powerful than the ICE version with greater features.

 

 

 

 

 

 

First Published Date: 17 May 2022, 04:23 PM IST
