HT Auto
Home Auto News Maruti Suzuki Uses Indian Railways To Dispatch 2.33 Lakh Units Last Fiscal

Maruti Suzuki uses Indian Railways to dispatch 2.33 lakh units last fiscal

Maruti Suzuki India became India's first automobile manufacturer to get an Automobile Freight Train Operator license back in 2013.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Jun 2022, 12:55 PM
File photo used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)
File photo used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)
File photo used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)
File photo used for representational purpose.

Maruti Suzuki India has shipped about 2.33 lakh units with the help of Indian Railways in the last fiscal. According to a senior company official, this is Maruti Suzuki's highest ever dispatch that it carried out since the automaker began the initiative eight years ago.

Maruti Suzuki's dispatches via Railways last fiscal grew by 23 per cent compared to the preceding fiscal. By following this dispatch process that would have needed over 1,56,000 truck trips and over 174 million litres of fuel, the automaker helped in the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. As per a report by PTI, Maruti Suzuki has transported around 11 lakh vehicles through railways in the last eight years thus helping to reduce over 4,800 MT of carbon dioxide emissions.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Swift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Swift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 23.2 kmpl
₹5.84 - 8.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.01 kmpl
₹5.58 - 9.46 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.01 kmpl
₹7.96 - 10.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹6.5 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.35 kmpl
₹6.8 - 11.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.01 kmpl
₹7.18 - 9.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Maruti Suzuki installs Asia's largest 20 MWp solar plant at its Manesar facility )

Maruti Suzuki also shared that it is working with the Indian Railways to increase the use of rail transport to dispatch its vehicles. MSI Executive Director Rahul Bharti said, “Railway logistics offers a significant potential over road logistics to lower carbon footprint and reduce road congestion. Over the years we have consciously increased the share of car dispatches from our factory to dealers using railways."

Bharti also added that the automaker will increase its share of rail transportation from the current level of 15 per cent. “To further increase the share, we are taking several steps. As an industry first initiative, we have formed joint ventures with the governments of Gujarat and Haryana to set up in-plant railway sidings at Hansalpur and Manesar manufacturing plants," he added.

(Also read | Maruti Suzuki production grows over three-fold in May, rolls out 164,859 cars )

Maruti Suzuki India was India's first automobile manufacturer to get an Automobile Freight Train Operator (AFTO) license back in 2013. This permitted the company to fabricate and operate high-speed, high-capacity auto-wagon rakes on the network of railways. Currently, the automaker has 41 railway rakes, with each rake that comes with a capacity of over 300 vehicles.

 

 

 

First Published Date: 12 Jun 2022, 12:55 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki India Maruti Suzuki MSI
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Vehicle scrappage policy has the potential of putting old polluting vehicles off roads but should the age of a car alone decide its fate?
India’s plan to recycle old cars failing to woo vehicle owners
The latest teaser image shows the illuminated Renault logo at the window.
BlackBerry to develop intelligent cockpit for upcoming Renault EV
Apple CarPlay is fast looking at replacing all traditional forms of displaying in-car stats.
Have an iPhone? Here's how Apple CarPlay plans to dominate vehicle screens
File photo: Sony Vision-S 02 (L), an SUV prototype vehicle, and the Vision-S 01 sedan concept (R) are on display during a Sony media event for CES 2022.
Honda, Sony may join forces to have new EV venture: Report
Elevating the home-theatre feel, the wraparound seats in the second row of Buick GL8 Century are extra-spacious, wider and more comfortable.
This minivan is more TV, less minivan. Check out home theater on wheels

Trending this Week

Porsche Approved used cars will be available across the automaker's range in India.
Can't afford a new Porsche? There's a new option now in India
2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N, the facelift version of the Scorpio SUV, will be offered with a 4X4 variant which was seen testing on off-road sections ahead of launch.
Watch: 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N 4X4 SUV tackle off-road challenges during tests
The new Mahindra XUV300 also comes with AutoSHIFT transmission. 
Mahindra XUV300 to soon get a new variant in India
Citroen C3 will be competing with B-segment hatchbacks in India. However, going by its body type and specifications, it will also rival the likes of Tata Punch SUV.
Citroen C3 vs Tata Punch: Specs, features, mileage compared
A private road contractor working for the NHAI has set a new Guinness World Record by laying 75-km highway between Amravati and Akola in Maharashtra in about 105 hours. (Image courtesy: Twitter/@nitin_gadkari)
NHAI sets new Guinness World Record, lays 75-km highway in just under five days

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Maruti Suzuki uses Indian Railways to dispatch 2.33 lakh units last fiscal
Maruti Suzuki uses Indian Railways to dispatch 2.33 lakh units last fiscal
Tesla secures camera module supply deal worth $4 billion with Samsung
Tesla secures camera module supply deal worth $4 billion with Samsung
MG Cyberster leaks through patent images, looks like influenced by BMW Z4
MG Cyberster leaks through patent images, looks like influenced by BMW Z4
Volkswagen to recycle batteries multiple times for the first time
Volkswagen to recycle batteries multiple times for the first time
Here's how Porsche 911 Targa sports car got its name
Here's how Porsche 911 Targa sports car got its name

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city