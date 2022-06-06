HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki installs Asia's largest 20 MWp solar plant at its Manesar facility

With the installation of the 20 MWp solar power plant at Manesar, the combined solar power generation capacity across Maruti Suzuki's plants stands at 26.3 MWp.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Jun 2022, 03:05 PM
Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) has installed Asia's largest 20 MegaWatt Peak (MWp) solar power plant at its production facility in Manesar, Haryana. The solar plant will contribute 28,000 MegaWatt Hour (MWH) of power to the facility per annum, which is equivalent to 11.5% of total energy requirement of the facility. This energy will be sufficient to manufacture more than 67,000 cars annually at the production facility.

Through this initiative, the carmaker is aligning its efforts with the government's vision of making India rich in the use of renewable energy sources. “Harnessing renewable energy is the need of the hour. Our efforts are aligned towards encouraging decarbonisation in a bid to bring down emissions," said the company's Managing Director and CEO, Hisashi Takeuchi.

(Also read | 2023 Maruti Eeco leaks on internet ahead of official debut)

With the installation of the 20 MWp solar power plant at Manesar, the combined solar power generation capacity across Maruti Suzuki's plants stands at 26.3 MWp. This combined capacity, the company claims, will lead to avoidance of 20,000 tons of carbon emissions every year.

The home-grown automaker had installed its first solar energy plant of 1 MWp capacity in 2014 at its Manesar plant, which was expanded to 1.3 MWp at a later date. The company then installed a 5 MWp carport style photovoltaic solar power plant at its Gurugram facility in 2020.

The company's latest 20 MWp car-port style solar power plant has been designed in a way that it has lowest area per unit power generation thanks to the East-West direction concept. This technology maximizes generation of power while using minimum land. Maruti's Manesar facility can park up to 9,000 finished vehicles.

Suzuki Motor Corporation, the parent company of Maruti Suzuki is working on reducing carbon emissions from its products and manufacturing processes. Thus, Maruti Suzuki India too is aligned to this plan and is committed to implementing environment-friendly practices at its facilities.

First Published Date: 06 Jun 2022, 02:55 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki Motor Corporation carbon emissions solar power
