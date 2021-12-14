Maruti Suzuki Super Carry sales breach one lakh milestone in five years

Maruti Suzuki on Tuesday has announced that its mini truck Super Carry has sold more than one lakh units since launch. The mini truck is available in both petrol and CNG options and is powered by a four-cylinder engine. Maruti Suzuki claims that Super Carry is the most powerful mini-truck in India.

Similar Cars

(Also Read: Maruti Suzuki currently analysing if Jimny SUV can be introduced in India)

Maruti Suzuki Super Carry is also the only mini-truck in India that is powered by a four-cylinder engine that is capable of churning out 73 PS of power at 6,000 rpm and 98 Nm of torque at 3,000 rpm. The Super Carry comes with features such as reverse parking sensors, seat belt reminder, a lockable glovebox, mobile charging socket. It is the only mini-truck in India with a dual fuel S-CNG variant with a five-litre Petrol tank.

The mini truck is capable of carrying a 740 kg payload. Maruti Suzuki Super Carry mainly targeted at the last mile commercial goods transportation. The light commercial vehicle is sold through the automaker's dedicated commercial channel that also retails the EECO Cargo and Tour range of the automaker.

Maruti Suzuki entered the commercial vehicle segment in 2016 with this light commercial vehicle. Apart from India, it is also sold in other overseas markets.

Speaking on the new sales milestone, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said that Super Carry has received a phenomenal market reception and found wide acceptance among consumers.

“Through Super Carry, we have been able to cater to a diverse range of goods carrying customer requirements to enable them to be more efficient and profitable. The S-CNG variant of Super Carry has helped businesses enhance their profitability with its excellent mileage of 21.55km/kg. Super Carry has proven that mini-trucks can be powerful, comfortable to drive, easy to maintain and profitable for the owner and that is the reason why customers vouch for its quality," he further added.

Srivastava also claimed that Maruti Suzuki Super Carry is the second bestselling mini truck in the light commercial vehicle market in India.