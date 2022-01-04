Maruti Suzuki sees 2% decline in production in December

Country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) reported a 2 per cent decline in production last month. The company produced a total of 1,52,029 units in December of 2021 as compared to 1,55,127 units produced in the year-ago period. While the total passenger vehicle production was at 1,48,767 units last month, it was more in December of 2020 at 1,53,475 units.

Production of Maruti's mini cars such as Alto and S-Presso models stood at 19,396 units last month as against 27,772 units a year ago. However, production of its compact cars such as WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno, and Dzire, increased to 86,694 units from 85,103 units in the year-ago period.

(Also read | Maruti Suzuki witnesses double-digit sales growth in 2021 despite challenges)

Production of Maruti Suzuki's utility vehicles such as Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, and XL6 also increased to 31,794 units last month from 28,006 units in the corresponding month of 2020. There was a dop, however, the the manufacturing of Maruti's Eeco van at 9,045 units last month as compared to 11,219 units in December of 2020.

Production of its light commercial vehicle Super Carry stood at 3,262 units last month as compared to 1,652 units in December of 2020. The model recently breached one lakh milestone in five years.

(Also read | Maruti Suzuki exports record number of vehicles from India in 2021)

The drop in production comes at a time when the global auto industry is dealing with shortage of parts such as semiconductor chip. Last month, Reuters had reported that production at Maruti Suzuki's two facilities in Haryana and in Gujarat were to remain affected with production being 80% to 85% of normal production.

While demand for passenger vehicles in the country has bounced back post the second Covid-19 wave, production and supply has been a big concern for automakers. The shortage in semiconductor chip has come as an unprecedented problem with no solution or respite in sight.

(with inputs from PTI)