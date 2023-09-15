Dzire has now achieved a new feat by selling over 25 lakh units in the country in 15 years
Maruti Suzuki also claims that the Dzire has grabbed 50% market share in the segment
The Dzire competes with tough rivals like Hyundai Aura, Tata Tigor and Honda Amaze
The compact sedan is available in seven different exterior colour options
Dzire is the second sedan from Maruti Suzuki alongside the Ciaz
Powering the Maruti Suzuki Dzire is a 1.2-litre petrol engine, which is available in petrol-only and petrol-CNG fuel options
The car gets a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT as transmission options
Despite being a compact sedan, the Dzire comes with a stylish and upmarket stance
The sedan entered business in 2008 for the first time and since then remains as one of the most popular cars from the automaker