Maruti Suzuki Dzire reaches 25 lakh units sales milestone

Maruti Suzuki Dzire has sold 25 lakh units since its launch 15 years ago, claimed the automaker in a release on Friday. The compact sedan also claimed to have grabbed 50 per cent of market share in the country. The automaker further claimed that no compact sedan rivalling the Maruti Suzuki Dzire has reached the one million sales mark in India so far.

The compact sedan segment in India has some popular models like the Tata Tigor, Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura along with the Maruti Suzuki Dzire. However, the Dzire remains the bestselling model in the segment to date. This compact sedan comes as the automaker's second sedan on sale alongside the midsize model Ciaz. Sold through the Maruti Suzuki Arena dealerships, the Dzire is priced between ₹6.53 lakh and ₹9.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It comes available in seven different exterior colour options: Magma Grey, Bluish Black, Oxford Blue, Arctic White, Phoenix Red, Splendid Silver, and Sherwood Brown.

Speaking on the milestone achievement of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said that the Dzire is an affirmation of the company’s virtues as customers continue to prefer it as their sedan of choice. “Maruti Suzuki is committed to offer benchmark products of global quality standards across segments, equipped with the latest technology, innovative features and contemporary design. The Dzire is an affirmation of the company’s virtues as customers continue to prefer it as their sedan of choice. We are humbled and thankful to our customers for their continued trust in brand Dzire, as it celebrates a significant achievement of capturing 25 lakh hearts," he added.

Despite being a compact sedan, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire comes with an exterior design and features inside the cabin that make it an upmarket model. It gets automatic LED projector headlamps paired with LED daytime running lights, LED taillights and a bold front grille. The sedan runs on dual-tone alloy wheels. Inside the cabin, it gets a SmartPlay Studio infotainment system, cruise control, and auto-folding rearview mirrors.

