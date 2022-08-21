HT Auto
Home Auto News Maruti Suzuki Says Car Demand Not Impacted By Interest Rate Hikes

Maruti Suzuki says car demand not impacted by interest rate hikes

Though semiconductor supply issue has improved, there still are constraints that have prevented the company from running its production capacity at 100 per cent.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Aug 2022, 12:57 PM
File photo of a Maruti Suzuki showroom (MINT_PRINT)
File photo of a Maruti Suzuki showroom (MINT_PRINT)
File photo of a Maruti Suzuki showroom (MINT_PRINT)
File photo of a Maruti Suzuki showroom

Hike in interest rates has not yet impacted demand for vehicles but the real picture will emerge once the semiconductor shortage issue is addressed and production gets normalised, a senior Maruti Suzuki India official told PTI. With the launch of new products such as Grand Vitara and Brezza, the company's pending orders have gone up to 3.87 lakh units, from around 2.8 lakh in the last quarter, the company's Senior Executive Officer - Marketing & Sales - Shashank Srivastava, said.

Responding to a question about whether the interest rate hike has impacted demand for cars, Srivastava said, “it should have a negative impact because interest rates going up have an impact on discretionary spending, which also includes spending on cars...but at the moment that we are not feeling that".

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Alto (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Alto
796 cc | Petrol | Manual | 22.05 kmpl
₹3.15 - 4.84 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 24.39 kmpl | 66 bhp
₹3.99 - 5.83 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 24.12 kmpl | 66 bhp
₹4.25 - 5.99 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Eeco (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
1196 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.11 kmpl
₹4.3 - 5.61 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Ignis (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.89 kmpl
₹4.89 - 7.58 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.79 kmpl
₹4.93 - 6.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Maruti Baleno-based compact SUV spotted, could launch next year)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), earlier this month, had raised the key interest rate by 50 basis points, making it the third consecutive increase since May, bringing interest rate to the pre-pandemic level. Citing reason for the fact that the interest rate hike is not impacting demand, Srivastava said that it was due to the supply chain disruption during the pandemic and semiconductor shortage issues production was impacted and the pent up demand could not be met.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

As far as the semiconductor supply issue is concerned, he said it has improved a lot but still there are constraints that have prevented the company from running its production capacity at 100 per cent and it is difficult to give a timeline when it will be fully normalised. "We do not have a visibility going forward of the exact availability of chips," Srivastava added.

In the May-July period this year, the company produced 95 per cent of its overall capacity, up from the lowest of 40 per cent in September last year, he said.

First Published Date: 21 Aug 2022, 12:56 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Maruti semiconductor
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Skoda has teased the interior looks of its upcoming seven-seater Vision 7C Concept electric vehicle.
Skoda to debut 7-seater EV concept Vision 7S, teases free-standing touchscreen
Ola S1 is offered in five colour options.
Ola Electric S1 scooter, cheaper alternative to S1 Pro, launched at 99,000
This Jaguar XF has been modified at a cost of ₹2 lakh to drape it in tricolour by a man from Gujarat to celebrate India's 75th Independence Day.
Man from Gujarat modifies his Jaguar XF with tricolour costing 2 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue have been two leading competitors of each other in the sub-compact SUV segment of the Indian market. These two sub-compact models also rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet along with Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. 
In pics: Venue vs Brezza - which sub-compact SUV would you choose?
File photo of BMW logo. (Used for representational purpose )
BMW says will roll out 15 fully-electric models by end of 2022

Trending this Week

The new hot and techy Maruti Suzuki Brezza has already created quite a buzz in the market as it has got thousands of bookings.
Embark on new city adventures with the All New Hot and Techy Brezza
Hoisting India's national flag wrongly on private vehicles is a punishable offence under the India Flag Code.
Why displaying national flag wrongly on car or bike could land you in jail
Maruti Suzuki will launch the new generation Alto K10 hatchback in India on August 18.
Maruti Alto K10 to launch tomorrow: Price expectations
A glimpse from a short video on Ola Electric's upcoming electric car shared by Bhavish Aggarwal, its CEO, on social media. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@bhash)
Ola Electric confirms debut of its first electric car ahead of Independence Day
Mahindra and Mahindra showcased five electric SUVs designed and conceptualised at the Mahindra Advanced Design Europe in the UK. The SUVs will be sold under two brands XUV and BE.
Mahindra ties up with Volkswagen, to get components for its upcoming EVs

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Bentley Mulliner Batur makes debut, paves way for Bentley's electric future
Bentley Mulliner Batur makes debut, paves way for Bentley's electric future
Delhi-Mumbai expressway construction 70% complete, says Gadkari
Delhi-Mumbai expressway construction 70% complete, says Gadkari
Maruti Suzuki says car demand not impacted by interest rate hikes
Maruti Suzuki says car demand not impacted by interest rate hikes
UK wants autonomous driving vehicles to rule its roads by 2025
UK wants autonomous driving vehicles to rule its roads by 2025
Ladakh EV Policy rolled out to encourage buyers to procure battery vehicles
Ladakh EV Policy rolled out to encourage buyers to procure battery vehicles

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city