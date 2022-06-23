HT Auto
Mahindra XUV700 awarded ‘Safer Choice’ title by Global NCAP

Mahindra XUV700 had scored five stars for adult occupant protection and four stars for child occupant protection in November of 2021.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Jun 2022, 02:56 PM
Safety crash test agency Global NCAP has revealed the latest crash test results under its #SaferCarsForIndia campaign under its current test protocols. The Mahindra XUV700 SUV, which had previously received a five-star safety rating, has now been given ‘Safer Choice’ award by the agency. Along with this, Global NCAP also revealed that Kia Carens scored three stars for adult occupant protection and three stars for child occupant protection. (Read full report)

The ‘Safer Choice’ title is only awarded to models achieve high levels of safety performance and meet certain criteria including offering Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and meeting performance requirements according to United Nations Regulations UN13H, UN140 or GTR8. The model must have achieved a five-star score for adult occupant protection and at least a four stars in child occupant protection as per the latest version of the Global NCAP New Market Test protocol.

(Also read | Top 10 safest cars in India: Toyota Urban Cruiser enters list with four-star rating)

Other criteria include meeting Pedestrian Protection requirements according to United Nations Regulations UN127 or GTR9, which must be validated on market units at a Global NCAP designated testing laboratory.

The Mahindra XUV700 had achieved one of the highest combined occupant safety ratings for any car tested in the #SaferCarsForIndia campaign by Gloabl NCAP, in November of 2021. It scored five stars for adult occupant protection and four stars for child occupant protection. And since the model met both pedestrian protection and ESC requirements, Mahindra voluntarily submitted it for further testing.

This is Mahindra's second ‘Safer Choice’ award with the first one being given to the company in 2020 for the XUV300. The model had achieved a five star safety rating for adult occupant protection and four stars for child occupant protection. “Global NCAP congratulates Mahindra on its second ‘Safer Choice’ Award and for the wider inclusion of ADAS technologies," said Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Global NCAP.

First Published Date: 23 Jun 2022, 02:45 PM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Global NCAP Kia Carens Mahindra XUV700 XUV700
