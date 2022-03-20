Lexus plans to drive in EVs in India, to focus on sales infrastructure

Lexus has plans to bring in battery-powered electric vehicles in the country and it is also focusing on expansion of infra.Lexus recently launched its NX 350h SUV in the country.

Lexus is planning to drive in new models in the country that will include battery-powered electric vehicles as well. The company is also in the process of consolidating its sales network, as per a top official from the company. Lexus is the premium arm of Toyota that recently launched its NX 350h SUV in the country.

The SUV is offered with self-charging hybrid electric technology.

Lexus India President Naveen Soni told PTI that the company is at the cusp of a sustainable growth phase in India. He said the luxury automaker is currently in the process of evaluating its model UX with full battery electric configuration in order to be sure of its performance in the Indian climatic conditions. After conducting the trials, Lexus may consider launching the electric version of its UX model in the country, Soni mentioned. Lexus started its operation in 2017 and it currently sells even models in the country, including the locally-produced ES 300h sedan.

The luxury carmaker is also planning to bring in new models here including its LX model which is a success in Japan. “We are looking at getting that car very soon into the country and we would be announcing bookings etc very soon," added Soni.

Coming on to expansion, Lexus is planning to open three more sales outlets in Chennai, Cochin and Chandigarh over the next two months, which will take the total number of its guest experience centres to seven across the country. “With these seven guest experience centres, we will be covering 56 per cent of the luxury car market," Soni said.

He further stated the company also has carefully selected around 12 cities where it would like to open Lexus service points. These service points will provide service to customers outside the cities where it already has brand setups.

In addition to this, the company's India President said later this year, the brand will announce an online purchase portal that will enable customers to order Lexus from anywhere.

