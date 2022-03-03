Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Cars News Lexus Nx 350h Suv To Launch In India On March 9. Check Details Here

Lexus NX 350h SUV to launch in India on March 9. Check details here

Lexus NX 350h SUV will be available in three variants - Exquisite, Luxury and F-Sport.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 03 Mar 2022, 12:47 PM
Lexus NX 350h SUV

Lexus India is all set to launch the second-generation NX 350h SUV in the country on March 9. Pre-bookings for the SUV were opened in January this year and it can be booked at any Lexus Guest Experience Centre across the country or by contacting the Lexus 24/7 helpdesk at 1800 3005 3987.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Lexus Nx
2494 cc|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)|Automatic (CVT)
₹ 58.2 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Lexus Lc 500h
3456 cc|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)|Automatic (CVT)
₹ 2.1 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Lexus Lx
5663 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 2.33 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Lexus Ls
3456 cc|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)|Automatic (CVT)
₹ 1.91 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mercedes-benz Glc
1991 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 58.6 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi Q5
1984 cc|Petrol|Automatic
₹ 59.22 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The new Lexus NX 350h will be launched with a refreshed design and a hybrid technology powertrain. It will be powered by a 2.5-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, coupled with an electric motor, churning out 145 kW of power. Together, they generate a maximum output of 239 PS while delivering a range of 55 kms in electric-only mode.

(Also read | Lexus drops more images of all-electric LFA successor: How the e-supercar looks?)

On the outside, the SUV will sport a new set of LED headlight and taillight which have become sharper. The cabin of the luxury SUV will come equipped with a list of premium features such as a bigger 14-inch touchscreen, heads-up display, panoramic sun/moon roof, multi-media audio system, leather upholstery, premium sound surround speakers, and smartphone connectivity, among others.

Lexus NX 350h SUV will be based on Toyota's TNGA-K platform and will be slightly bigger in size when compared to the previous generation model. The new model will be available in three variants - Exquisite, Luxury, and F-Sport. When launched, it will rival other luxury SUVs in the market such as Mercedes-Benz GLC, Audi Q5 and BMW X3.

Lexus NX was first launched in the country back in 2018 and has been one of the most successful models for the brand in India. The NX portfolio was then expanded in 2020 with the introduction of the new variant - the NX 300h Exquisite priced at 58,20,000. This model too comes with a hybrid electric powertrain. Now, the company is gearing up to introduce the NX 350h to add more appeal and excitement to its NX portfolio in the country.

 

First Published Date: 03 Mar 2022, 12:34 PM IST
TAGS: Lexus Lexus NX Lexus NX 350h Lexus NX 300h hybrid vehicles
Related Stories
2022 BMW X4 facelift SUV teased ahead of launch in India
24 Feb 2022
India-bound Lexus NX, Volkswagen Polo get 5-star rating at Euro NCAP crash tests
03 Mar 2022
BMW X4 facelift to launch in India next month, bookings open
25 Feb 2022
Lamborghini India delivers its first Huracan EVO RWD model in Meghalaya
01 Mar 2022
BMW Group launches all-electric MINI Cooper SE in India, promises 270 km range
24 Feb 2022
Nissan India sells 6662 cars in February, Magnite boosts numbers
01 Mar 2022
Audi India to hike car prices from April. Details here
03 Mar 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS