Lewis Hamilton becomes sixth F1 driver to to take part in 300 races

Lewis Hamilton is only the sixth driver in the Formula 1 history to have participated in 300 or more races. He is chasing a unique feat of winning a race from now on, something the other five could never achieve.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Jul 2022, 07:56 AM
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the French Formula 1 French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard racetrack in Le Castellet, southern France. (AP)
Lewis Hamilton finished second at the French Grand Prix at the Paul Ricard racetrack in Le Castellet, France on Sunday on his 300th race. The 37-year old British driver finished behind his Red Bull rival Max Verstappen. At the end of the race, Hamilton said he has "plenty of fuel left in the tank" to go for more wins. Hamilton is now chasing a Formula 1 record no one has achieved so far. He will be eyeing the top spot in at least one race to break the jinx that no driver had won a race after achieving the 300 race milestone.

When asked if he is aiming for 400 races in Formula 1 championship, Hamilton replied, "That's a lot of races." However, he said he still has enough to get going. "I firstly just want to be grateful to get to this point. But I still feel fresh and still feel like I've got plenty of fuel left in the tank. I'm enjoying what I'm doing," said the seven-time Formula 1 world champion.

As one of the veterans, Hamilton has a series of Formula 1 records to boast about. He is the most successful driver in the history of F1 with 103 wins and equal number of pole positions. 

Hamilton had earlier dismissed speculation that he might quit racing before the ongoing season began. On Sunday, Hamilton said he is still enjoying his stint at the Mercedes. However, with no wins under its belt, the German racing team looks far from winning the constructors' champions for the ninth consecutive year. "Of course I want to get back to winning ways and that's going to take time, but I'm sure we'll sit down at some stage and talk about the future. But again, just with our team, I always want to continue to be building," Hamilton added.

Hamilton is the sixth driver overall to have taken part in 300 Formula 1 races. Finland's Kimi Raikkonen, who retired last year, finished his F1 career with 349 races under his belt. Spain's Fernando Alonso, who is currently racing for the Alpine team run by Renault, is the only other active driver to have raced in 344 Grand Prix. The other three are Brazil's Rubens Barrichello with 323 races, Germany's Michael Schumacher with 307 races and Britain's Jenson Button with 306 races.

First Published Date: 25 Jul 2022, 07:56 AM IST
TAGS: Formula 1 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes French Grand Prix
