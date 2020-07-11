An opportunity to touch and feel a Lamborghini can get a car aficionado's heart racing. Now imagine a room full of every Lamborghini masterpiece ever built. That would be a holy pilgrimage site for the enthusiasts. And there is some good news in store for them.

Lamborghini has reopened its MUDETEC museum in Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy following its closure due to the Covid-19 emergency. Marking a partial return to normality, the doors of the museum are open again to welcome tourists and enthusiasts.

The highlight of the museum's reopening is the display of the newly launched Sian Roadster hybrid sports car - Lamborghini's most powerful speed demon yet. The open-top car can be seen exclusively inside the museum but only till July 12.

Visitors of the museum are taken on a journey through the history of the Lamborghini world from its beginnings to the present day, illustrated by a series of innovations that have revolutionized the automotive panorama. The museum features Lamborghini's most iconic historic vehicles such as the 350 GT, the Miura, the Countach and the LM002. The more recent and exclusive ones such as Asterion hybrid concept car, the Centenario, and the Aventador SVJ complete the story of the sportscar maker's journey.

Lamborghini cars on display at the MUDETEC museum

The exhibition gives tourists an insight into the brand's future vision which is highlighted by its engineering, design and leadership in the application of carbon fiber and Forged Composites. Visitors can also choose to delve into the world of aerodynamics and electronics where Lamborghini's recent cutting-edge technologies applied to the Huracan and Aventador are showcased.

Lamborghini Diablo GT on display at MUDETEC museum

Keeping visitors excited is one thing and maintaining a safe space amid the coronavirus crisis is another. Lamborghini says tourists are subject to specific provisions in order to ensure social distancing. The museum can be visited on any day between 9.30 am to 6 pm but only by making an advance bookings. Disinfection of museum spaces is conducted on a day-to-day basis.