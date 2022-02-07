Lamborghini partners Culti Milano to develop square-shaped scented candles

The Lamborghini-Culti Milano candles have been painted white with a matte pearlescent finish and they feature screen-printing with the logos of the two brands in Bronzo Zenas.

Luxury auto manufacturer Lamborghini has partnered with fragrance maker Culti Milano to develop square-shaped scented candles. The olfactory project comes less than eight months after both the companies introduced their first olfactory initiative to develop a room diffuser.

The second project of developing an elegant scented candle comes with the same notes.

The square-shape 210 gram candles are an emblem of style, design and elegant fragrance. They have been painted white with a matte pearlescent finish and they feature screen-printing with the logos of the two brands in Bronzo Zenas, just like the color of the Lamborghini super sports cars.

The scent of the candles are energetic and bold with a citrus opening of grapefruit and bitter orange. The scents turns into fresh and lively notes when they reach the heart of vetiver plant and bergamot essential oil, finishing the complete fragrance in an enveloping breath of cedar and sandalwood.

Priced at 5,000 Euro, the scented candles will be made available on the digital channels of both Culti Milano and Automobili Lamborghini as well as at the Lamborghini flagship store in Sant’Agata Bolognese and in the Culti House shops in Milan, Turin, Rome, Forte dei Marmi, Naples, and Bari. Additionally, the candles will be made available at selected wholesale partners.

Late last year, the carmaker partnered with premium audio devices company Master & Dynamic to introduced Squadra Corse version of earphones and headphones. Squadra Corse is the name of the carmaker's motorsport department. The audio devices were introduced in the official colors of Squadra Corse - in three of its already available liveries. The collection includes two of Master & Dynamic’s technologically advanced audio devices with wireless connectivity range up to 30 m.

