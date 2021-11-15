Lamborghini introduces Squadra Corse version of earphones, headphones

One year after Lamborghini partnered premium audio devices company Master & Dynamic, the sports carmaker has introduced Squadra Corse version of earphones and headphones. Squadra Corse is the name of the carmaker's motorsport department.

The audio devices have been introduced in the official colors of Squadra Corse - in three of its already available liveries.

The collection includes two of Master & Dynamic’s technologically advanced audio devices with wireless connectivity range up to 30 m.

The MW65 wireless headphones comes equipped with Bluetooth 4.2 technology and supports AptX and SBC, and also features two ANC (Active Noise-Cancelling) modes. It comes with a battery life up to 24 hours. The MW07 PLUS True Wireless earphones come equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 technology supporting AptX and SBC. It boast 10 mm beryllium drivers for optimal sound quality and a stainless steel charging case, providing a 40 hours of battery life on full charge.

Both the MW65 wireless headphones and MW07 PLUS True Wireless earphones are feature a Y pattern and the Mantis Green color - same as the Lamborghini super sports cars. The headphones feature a black anodized aluminum frame covered with black Alcantara and Mantis Green leather. Its exterior comes in sapphire glass that reveals the Squadra Corse logo and the pattern with a green-coloured Y.

The MW07 PLUS earphones take inspiration from the finish found on the Lamborghini models while its stainless steel charging case uses matte paint for the bodywork. The earphones come with features such as active feed-forward noise-cancelling and ambient-listening mode, helping consumers achieve a seamless music experience irrespective of the environment.

While the MW65 wireless headphones are available at a price tag $609 ( ₹45,353), the TWS earphones cost $396 ( ₹29,491).