Lamborghini now makes honey but it is not for sale. Who gets the sweet nectar?

Lamborghini has been making some of the most audaciously fast supercars in the world for well over six decades. But while its ultra exclusive race cars are an engineering marvel, the Italians are providing a platform for one of the most intricate and time consuming production cycles in the natural world - honey production.

Not many know that while the factory in Italy's Sant’Agata Bolognese is home to ultra expensive supercars, it also houses an apiary with over 600,000 bees. Established back in 2016, it is one of many ways for Lamborghini to underline its sustainable model of operations here. But if you are looking at getting a bottle of the Lamborghini-produced honey, it may be tougher than buying one of their vehicles.

The apiary helps Lamborghini produce around 430 kilos of fresh honey each year which are then packed and gifted to employees at Christmas. But beyond just gifting purposes, the apiary also serves to help the company understand impact of climate change on insects. A large number of the bees here forage in the vicinity. A number of cameras and sensors allow researchers to monitor the bees' behaviour and keep a check on the amount of honey being produced.

Lamborghini, however, is not the only automotive brand that has an apiary. Porsche, also owned by the Volkswagen AG brand like Lamborghini, has an apiary which has over three million bees that produces 1,000 kilos of honey. Bentley, once again owned by Volkswagen AG, also produces honey in the UK.

