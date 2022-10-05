HT Auto
Home Auto News Lamborghini Now Makes Honey But It Is Not For Sale. Who Gets The Sweet Nectar?

Lamborghini now makes honey but it is not for sale. Who gets the sweet nectar?

Not many know that while the factory in Italy's Sant’Agata Bolognese is home to ultra expensive supercars, it also houses an apiary with over 600,000 bees.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Oct 2022, 11:46 AM
Lamborghini-made honey is exclusively reserved for employees at its Italian factory.
Lamborghini-made honey is exclusively reserved for employees at its Italian factory.
Lamborghini-made honey is exclusively reserved for employees at its Italian factory.
Lamborghini-made honey is exclusively reserved for employees at its Italian factory.

Lamborghini has been making some of the most audaciously fast supercars in the world for well over six decades. But while its ultra exclusive race cars are an engineering marvel, the Italians are providing a platform for one of the most intricate and time consuming production cycles in the natural world - honey production.

Not many know that while the factory in Italy's Sant’Agata Bolognese is home to ultra expensive supercars, it also houses an apiary with over 600,000 bees. Established back in 2016, it is one of many ways for Lamborghini to underline its sustainable model of operations here. But if you are looking at getting a bottle of the Lamborghini-produced honey, it may be tougher than buying one of their vehicles.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.5Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The apiary helps Lamborghini produce around 430 kilos of fresh honey each year which are then packed and gifted to employees at Christmas. But beyond just gifting purposes, the apiary also serves to help the company understand impact of climate change on insects. A large number of the bees here forage in the vicinity. A number of cameras and sensors allow researchers to monitor the bees' behaviour and keep a check on the amount of honey being produced.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Lamborghini, however, is not the only automotive brand that has an apiary. Porsche, also owned by the Volkswagen AG brand like Lamborghini, has an apiary which has over three million bees that produces 1,000 kilos of honey. Bentley, once again owned by Volkswagen AG, also produces honey in the UK.

First Published Date: 05 Oct 2022, 11:46 AM IST
TAGS: Lamborghini Porsche Bentley
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tiago EV is being offered with two battery pack options - a 19.2 kWh unit and a more capable 24 kWh unit. Each of these battery packs offer a different per-charge range figure.
In Pics: Tiago EV races in as an affordable battery car for the masses
The model EV charging station
India's first-ever miniature EV charging station for highway unveiled
Geeta Phogat took the delivery of the Mahindra Scorpio-N. (Image: Twitter/Geeta Phogat)
Anand Mahindra welcomes Olympian Geeta Phogat to Scorpio-N family
Ford is yet to reveal when this technology will be available in mass market.
Smartphone tech prowess may help Ford cars detect 'hidden' pedestrians
Screengrab taken from the video posted on Twitter by Delhi Police. 
Delhi Police shares viral video to underline why helmet is your best buddy

Trending this Week

Tiago EV from Tata Motors is backing its feature lists and multiple battery options to strike a chord with potential buyers.
Tata Tiago EV launched: The electric car for the aam aadmi. Check price & range
Jawa 42 sits below the Perak which is also a bobber.
Jawa 42 Bobber launched, is the most affordable bobber in the Indian market
Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 is the first luxury electric car to be assembled in India. The German auto giant rolled out the first unit from its Chakan production facility in Maharashtra.
Launched: First ‘Made in India’ luxury electric car with 857 km range
The model EV charging station
India's first-ever miniature EV charging station for highway unveiled
The wrecked remains of the Mercedes GLC at the accident site where Cyrus Mistry, former Chairman of Tata Motors, died.
Cyrus Mistry death: International Road Federation finds faults at accident site

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV breaches 600-km range milestone in latest tests
Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV breaches 600-km range milestone in latest tests
Lamborghini now makes honey but it is not for sale. Who gets the sweet nectar?
Lamborghini now makes honey but it is not for sale. Who gets the sweet nectar?
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India reports 7.6% rise in total sales in September
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India reports 7.6% rise in total sales in September
Scout EV and pickup won't use Volkswagen's MEB platform: Report
Scout EV and pickup won't use Volkswagen's MEB platform: Report
This October may be bumper month for car sales, figures could be best in decade
This October may be bumper month for car sales, figures could be best in decade

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city