Automobili Lamborghini has opened an exclusive lounge in New York City recently. Located in the fancy Chelsea neighbourhood, this 5,400-square-foot lounge has an invite-only policy and reflects the brand’s opulence in its décor and ambience. It will offer a glimpse of some swanky models of the company accompanied by bespoke exhibitions and Italian cuisine. This space will also be available to conduct private meeting and events.

(Also read: Lamborghini receives Green Star award. Here's what the honour signifies)

As per the press release, Stephan Winkelmann, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Automobili Lamborghini said, “Following the success of our Lamborghini Lounge venues across the globe, this new flagship in Manhattan will create a vibrant and personal connection to share the Lamborghini lifestyle; a true reflection of our fine Italian heritage. I look forward to visiting our Lamborghini customers and friends in New York soon."

The space is a two-story gallery style lounge that will also offer an exclusive concierge service. An Ad Personam design studio will help customers to customise their own Lamborghini vehicle from a wide range of colour palettes and materials. An Italian chef will also be provided in case of private meetings or get-togethers.

Federico Foschini, chief marketing and sales officer of the Italian luxury sports carmaker said that the design studio will resemble the ambience of its facilities in Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy. He also added that the never-before-seen limited-edition car models will be a major attraction for the VIP visitors.

The opening also marks the debut of the Huracán Super Trofeo Omologata (STO) in New York which is a limited-series road-homologated super sports car inspired by Lamborghini Squadra Corse’s one-make Huracán Super Trofeo EVO race series.

The lounge also will have an advanced 3D Sound System that has been used in the Lamborghini Super SUV Urus. The space will be open from spring this year.