Automobili Lamborghini has announced it sold 738 units last month which made it the best September the company has ever had. Despite headwinds caused by economic uncertainties and Covid-19-related factors, the demand for supercars may be on an upswing as witnessed by Lamborghini's sales figures for the month.

Lamborghini does recognize the challenges at hand but credits its robust performance in the month of September to the decision to reorganize and manage business in the context of a new ‘normal’. In the global markets, the company resumed operations with the launch of three new models - Huracan RWD Spyder, the Sián Roadster and the Essenza SCV12. It also achieved key production milestones with 10,000 Urus and Aventador produced. "I’m extremely proud of these results: they affirm the excellent work we have done over the years, maintaining our position as a highly aspirational, desirable and robust brand in the automotive world," said Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini. Domenicali is now on his way to become the new F1 CEO.

While the rampant spread of Covid-19 in Italy did affect operations for Lamborghni, the car maker states that it has successfully managed to return to regular work and production while keeping health of all its employees at the top of the list of priorities.