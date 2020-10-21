KTM Pro Experience program announced for 'all KTM owners' in India

The Indian subsidiary of the Austrian bike maker, KTM has recently introduced its 'Pro Experience' customer engagement program in the country. The event is open for all KTM owners in India, irrespective of what they ride - KTM 390 Adventure, Duke or RC series of bikes.

The riders who wish to participate in the KTM Pro Experience will have to pay a fee to be a part of the event. It has been divided into three categories which include KTM Adventure Tour, KTM Pro-Rides and KTM Track Day.

(Also Read: 2021 BMW G 310 R vs KTM 390 Duke BS 6: Price comparison)

As the name suggests, the KTM Adventure Tour will comprise of multi-day, long distance rides which will be spread over seven to ten days. Some of the key destinations on the tour will include Spiti, Kinnaur Valley, Goa, Dhanushkodi, Sikkim and more such epic places. Participants will have to pay around ₹18,000 for the seven-day tour, and ₹27,000 for the ten-day tour. The company says that the fee includes service and medical support.

The KTM Pro-Rides programme will offer a chance for the rider to embark on a four-day ride which will begin from some of the major Indian cities and will head towards popular weekend getaways. Entry fee for each KTM Pro-Ride event has been kept at ₹8,500.

Entry fee for the KTM Track Day sessions at the Madras Motorsport Race Track (MMRT) have been kept at ₹3,000, while the ones at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) will cost ₹4,500. Moreover, riders will be provided with a certification post the Track Day sessions enabling them to participate in FMSCI certified national races.

(Also Read: KTM 250 Adventure's pre-bookings open ahead of festive season launch)

The company has assigned KTM's 'Master Trainers' for all the three events to help participants get the best out of their experience. Interested customers will be able to enroll for the KTM Pro Experience by registering at any of the KTM dealerships.

The company has also announced that first 1,000 customers to buy new KTM bikes between October 17 and November 30, 2020, will be eligible to get one free KTM Pro Experience session.