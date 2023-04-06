HT Auto
Kriti Kharbanda buys Range Rover Velar luxury SUV worth 90 lakh

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Apr 2023, 17:44 PM
Bollywood actress, Kriti Kharbanda has bought a new luxury SUV from Land Rover. It is the Range Rover Velar, she opted for the R-Dynamic S trim with the diesel engine. It is priced at 89.41 lakh ex-showroom. Land Rover also sells the R-Dynamic trim with a petrol engine which also costs 89.41 lakh ex-showroom. A few years back, Kriti gifter her parents a Ford Ecosport and bought herself a Hyundai Creta.

Kriti Kharbanda opted for the R-Dynamic S Diesel trim of the Land Rover Range Rover Velar. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/landrover_modimotors.worli)
Now, speaking about the Land Rover Range Rover Velar, it sits above the Discovery Sport and below the Range Rover Sport. The 2.0-litre diesel engine produces 200 bhp at 3,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 430 Nm at 1,750-2,500 rpm. It is mated to an automatic transmission that transfers power to all four wheels. The diesel engine-equipped Range Rover Velar can hit a top speed of 210 kmph and can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 8.2 seconds.

Then there is the 2.0-litre petrol engine that produces 246 bhp at 5,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 365 Nm at 1,500-4,500 rpm. As expected, it is also mated to an automatic transmission that transfers power to all four wheels. Range Rover Velar with petrol engine can hit a top speed of 217 kmph and can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 7.5 seconds.

Land Rover Range Rover Velar (HT Auto photo)
Also Read : MS Dhoni adds vintage Land Rover 3 to his impressive car collection

The luxury SUV is equipped with a lot of features. In terms of exterior, there are LED headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps and sequential turn indicators, auto high-beam assist, a black contrast roof with a panoramic sunroof and heated electric, power fold door mirrors with approach lights and auto-dimming driver side. On the sides, there are 20-inch alloy wheels.

The interior features a full leather steering wheel, premium cabin lighting, gear paddles in satin chrome, an electrically adjustable steering column, 14-way driver memory front seats, perforated leather seats and Light Oyster Morzine headlining. The infotainment is connected to the Meridian sound system and also comes with Apple CarPlay as well as Android Auto. Other convenience features on offer are a powered tailgate, front and rear parking sensors, 3D surround camera, four-zone climate control, keyless entry and cruise control and speed limiter.

