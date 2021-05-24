Komaki launches new lithium-ion battery pack with 220 km range

Komaki has announced the launch of its new lithium-ion battery pack with a promising 220 km full charge range. The battery pack has been developed in-house. It will be featured in three of its electric scooters including the Komaki XGT-KM, the X-One and the XGT-X4.

The company says that these battery-powered scooters will be priced from ₹85,000 (ex-showroom) and will arrive at the authorised company dealerships starting from the first week of June 2021.

The new lithium-ion battery pack will be manufactured in-house and the EV maker is waiting for patent approval on the new battery technology. "This newest battery technology stands as a testament to Komaki's commitment towards pursuing its vision of creating a clean and green India. All Komaki models and technology undergo stringent quality checks to ensure that the consumer is guaranteed a robust build and stellar riding experience," said Gunjan Malhotra, Director, Komaki Electric Division.

The new battery developed by Komaki will be capable of attaining full charge in just 4-5 hours and will deliver a full-cycle range of 170-200 km (depending upon the riding mode selected). Thanks to the regenerative braking system of the scooters, the full charge range will get a further push.

The new Komaki advanced battery setup will be sold with a three-year warranty (2 years free + 1-year service warranty). As per the company, since the EV infrastructure "will take at least five years to fully develop in India," the long-range batteries are likely to ease range anxiety concerns for the electric vehicle owners.

The company also informed that it is also in the process of making a new and improved grade of lithium cells that will not just be lightweight but will also be capable of fast charging too. It also announced that the development of a new battery system for its Komaki X4 smart scooter is under process. It will be good enough to provide a full-charge range of 350-400 km on a single charge.