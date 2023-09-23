HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Jeep To Open 80+ New Dealerships By The End Of 2023

Jeep to open 80+ new dealerships by the end of 2023

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 23 Sep 2023, 16:13 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Jeep India recently launched the updated Compass in the Indian market. At the same event, Aditya Jairaj, Deputy Managing Director of Stellantis India also announced that Jeep will be opening more than 80 new dealerships by the end of 2023. The locations of the new dealerships were not announced. However, the new dealerships will help in expanding their reach.

Jeep Compass
Jeep India has launched a new Black Sharp trim of the Compass in the Indian market. It is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>26.49 lakh ex-showroom. The Compass Black Shark is based on the Limited trim and it only comes with cosmetic changes, 
There is a new badge on the front fender that says “Black Shark”. The logo depicts a picture of a black shark and there is also a Jeep branding below it. It is offered seven colour schemes. There is Brilliant Black, Techno Mettalic Green, Pearl White, Red, Magnesio Grey , Silvery Moon and Galaxy Blue. 
All the badges on the Compass Black Shark are finished in black and so is the belt that runs throughout the side and the rear profile. On standard versions, the belt line is finished in chrome. The pillars and the outside rearview mirrors are also finished in black. Apart from this, the side cladding is also body coloured now. 
On the sides, there is a new set of 18-inch alloy wheels that are finished in black. The Compass badging on the front door is also blacked out and there is a side sill as well which is also black. There are blacked-out bits on the front bumper as well. 
Mechanically, the Compass Black Shark comes with a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine that puts out 168 bhp of max power and 350 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 9-speed torque converter automatic transmission that drives the front wheels only. 
Jeep has made few cosmetic changes to the interior of the Compass Black Shark as well. First of all, the interior is finished in an all-black theme with red accents. There are black leatherette seats that do add a sense of premium-ness to the cabin. 
The touchscreen infotainment is quite reponsive and comes with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It measures 10.2 inch in size that is running on Jeep's UConnect 5 user interface.
Because the Black Shark variant is not based on the top-end S trim, it misses out on the fully digital instrument cluster that is very configurable. So, the Black Shark comes with an analogue speedometer and an analogue tachometer. There is a digital TFT screen between the two dials that shows various information to the driver.
Compass Black Shark comes with an electronic parking brake, adaptive brake lights, connectivity features, wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, remote keyless entry, push button to start/stop, cruise control and much more.
In terms of safety, there is traction control, electronic stability control, anti-lock braking system, electronic brake distribution, child seat anchor points, roll over mitigation, hill start assist, seat belt reminders, rear parking camera with sensors, six airbags, auto hold and tyre pressure monitoring system, 
Jeep has introduced the automatic transmission for the lower variants of the Compass.
View all Images
Jeep India has launched a new Black Sharp trim of the Compass in the Indian market. It is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>26.49 lakh ex-showroom. The Compass Black Shark is based on the Limited trim and it only comes with cosmetic changes, 
1/10
Jeep India has launched a new Black Sharp trim of the Compass in the Indian market. It is priced at 26.49 lakh ex-showroom. The Compass Black Shark is based on the Limited trim and it only comes with cosmetic changes, 
There is a new badge on the front fender that says “Black Shark”. The logo depicts a picture of a black shark and there is also a Jeep branding below it. It is offered seven colour schemes. There is Brilliant Black, Techno Mettalic Green, Pearl White, Red, Magnesio Grey , Silvery Moon and Galaxy Blue. 
2/10
There is a new badge on the front fender that says “Black Shark”. The logo depicts a picture of a black shark and there is also a Jeep branding below it. It is offered seven colour schemes. There is Brilliant Black, Techno Mettalic Green, Pearl White, Red, Magnesio Grey , Silvery Moon and Galaxy Blue. 
All the badges on the Compass Black Shark are finished in black and so is the belt that runs throughout the side and the rear profile. On standard versions, the belt line is finished in chrome. The pillars and the outside rearview mirrors are also finished in black. Apart from this, the side cladding is also body coloured now. 
3/10
All the badges on the Compass Black Shark are finished in black and so is the belt that runs throughout the side and the rear profile. On standard versions, the belt line is finished in chrome. The pillars and the outside rearview mirrors are also finished in black. Apart from this, the side cladding is also body coloured now. 
On the sides, there is a new set of 18-inch alloy wheels that are finished in black. The Compass badging on the front door is also blacked out and there is a side sill as well which is also black. There are blacked-out bits on the front bumper as well. 
4/10
On the sides, there is a new set of 18-inch alloy wheels that are finished in black. The Compass badging on the front door is also blacked out and there is a side sill as well which is also black. There are blacked-out bits on the front bumper as well. 
Mechanically, the Compass Black Shark comes with a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine that puts out 168 bhp of max power and 350 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 9-speed torque converter automatic transmission that drives the front wheels only. 
5/10
Mechanically, the Compass Black Shark comes with a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine that puts out 168 bhp of max power and 350 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 9-speed torque converter automatic transmission that drives the front wheels only. 
Jeep has made few cosmetic changes to the interior of the Compass Black Shark as well. First of all, the interior is finished in an all-black theme with red accents. There are black leatherette seats that do add a sense of premium-ness to the cabin. 
6/10
Jeep has made few cosmetic changes to the interior of the Compass Black Shark as well. First of all, the interior is finished in an all-black theme with red accents. There are black leatherette seats that do add a sense of premium-ness to the cabin. 
The touchscreen infotainment is quite reponsive and comes with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It measures 10.2 inch in size that is running on Jeep's UConnect 5 user interface.
7/10
The touchscreen infotainment is quite reponsive and comes with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It measures 10.2 inch in size that is running on Jeep's UConnect 5 user interface.
Because the Black Shark variant is not based on the top-end S trim, it misses out on the fully digital instrument cluster that is very configurable. So, the Black Shark comes with an analogue speedometer and an analogue tachometer. There is a digital TFT screen between the two dials that shows various information to the driver.
8/10
Because the Black Shark variant is not based on the top-end S trim, it misses out on the fully digital instrument cluster that is very configurable. So, the Black Shark comes with an analogue speedometer and an analogue tachometer. There is a digital TFT screen between the two dials that shows various information to the driver.
Compass Black Shark comes with an electronic parking brake, adaptive brake lights, connectivity features, wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, remote keyless entry, push button to start/stop, cruise control and much more.
9/10
Compass Black Shark comes with an electronic parking brake, adaptive brake lights, connectivity features, wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, remote keyless entry, push button to start/stop, cruise control and much more.
In terms of safety, there is traction control, electronic stability control, anti-lock braking system, electronic brake distribution, child seat anchor points, roll over mitigation, hill start assist, seat belt reminders, rear parking camera with sensors, six airbags, auto hold and tyre pressure monitoring system, 
10/10
In terms of safety, there is traction control, electronic stability control, anti-lock braking system, electronic brake distribution, child seat anchor points, roll over mitigation, hill start assist, seat belt reminders, rear parking camera with sensors, six airbags, auto hold and tyre pressure monitoring system, 

The manufacturer says that they are serious about the Indian market. Because of this, they developed an exclusive version of the Compass for India. The brand is now offering the two-wheel drive powertrain with the automatic transmission which was not on sale earlier. The prices for the Compass 2WD AT start at 23.99 lakh ex-showroom.

Apart from this, Jeep also dropped the starting price of the Compass. It now starts at 20.49 lakh ex-showroom for the Sport variant. It comes only with a two-wheel drive powertrain and a manual gearbox. The top-end Model S 4x4 AT now costs 32.07 lakh ex-showroom.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Jeep Compass (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Compass
₹ 17.19 - 28.84 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Jeep Avenger (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Jeep Avenger
₹ 20 - 50 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Jeep Meridian (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Meridian
₹ 29.90 - 36.95 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Jeep Wrangler (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Wrangler
₹ 53.90 - 59.15 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Jeep Grand Cherokee (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Grand Cherokee
₹ 77.50 Lakhs* **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Benling India Benling Kriti (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Kriti
₹ 56,940 - 66,121**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The brand also launched the new Black Shark trim of the Compass. It is based on the Limited trim but comes with cosmetic upgrades. There are blacked-out elements on the grille and the bumper. On the side, there are blacked-out alloy wheels. Apart from this, the interior gets red accents on the dashboard and leatherette seats with red stitching. The Black Shark variant is priced at 26.49 lakh ex-showroom.

Also Read : Jeep Compass 4x2 AT first drive review: Part raw, part rugged, part rad

Powering the Jeep Compass is the same 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 168 bhp of max power and 350 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 9-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

When the BS6 Stage 2 norms kicked in, Jeep discontinued the turbo petrol engine of the Compass. It used to be the 1.4-litre Multiair engine that produced 161 bhp and 250 Nm. It used to come with a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It is expected that Jeep could introduce a new turbo-petrol engine in the future.

First Published Date: 23 Sep 2023, 16:13 PM IST
TAGS: Compass Jeep Compass Jeep India

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
1% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 98 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
VENO Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable (2 in 1 Vacuum Cleaner)
Rs. 899 Rs. 2,999
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Ambrane 38W Fast Car Charger with Dual Output, Quick Charge 3.0 and Power Delivery, Type-C & USB Port, Wide Compatibility for Smart Phones (RAAP C38 A, Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
68% OFF
PUNZONE Car Body Scratch Remover - Scratch Repair Polishing Wax Kit Sponge Body Compound Cream Wax, Car Body Compound Scratch Remover
Rs. 289 Rs. 898
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.