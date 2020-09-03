Jeep India creates Ganpati idol using 122 Compass SUVs

Merry-making and festivities may have been quite a low-key affair this year due to the the coronavirus pandemic but that hardly stopped Jeep India to overcome these obstacles and celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in its own unique way.

With the help of the team at its manufacturing plant near Pune and eight professional drivers, 122 Compass SUVs were arranged in a manner to depict the image of lord Ganesha. Red, white and grey coloured Compass SUVs were used to give a colour coordinated look to the Ganpati idol.

The idol spanned an area of 29,970 sq ft, was 162 feet in length and 185 feet in width. It took more than 50 hours to position the SUVs in order to chalk out the Ganpati idol.

Ganesh Chaturthi is an auspicious festival celebrated across Maharashtra and given the location of the company's manufacturing facility, it decided to take a different approach rather than cancelling the celebration of the festival.

In the video released by Jeep India on its social media sites, the employees at the location can be seen performing aarti of the idol created by the Compass SUVs. The video caption reads, "Inspired by the greatest remover of obstacles, we found a way to celebrate safely, smartly and in a way that only Jeep can."

The company emphasised that all social distancing norms were followed by the people on the site. Employees can be seen wearing masks and standing in circles marked on the floor for physical distancing.