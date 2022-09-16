HT Auto
Home Auto News 'it Felt Like Star Wars': Xturismo Flying Motorcycle Makes Us Debut

'It felt like Star Wars': XTURISMO Flying motorcycle makes US debut

The price? A galactic $777,000 - although Komatsu said the company hopes to get the cost down to $50,000 for a smaller, electric model by 2025.
By : Reuters
| Updated on: 16 Sep 2022, 15:10 PM
World’s first flying bike XTURISMO Limited Edition was showcased at the ongoing Detroit Auto Show.
World’s first flying bike XTURISMO Limited Edition was showcased at the ongoing Detroit Auto Show.
World’s first flying bike XTURISMO Limited Edition was showcased at the ongoing Detroit Auto Show.
World’s first flying bike XTURISMO Limited Edition was showcased at the ongoing Detroit Auto Show.

A hoverbike that the Japanese manufacturers plan to launch in the United States next year made its U.S. debut at the Detroit Auto Show on Thursday, drawing perhaps inevitable comparisons to the speeder bikes of "Star Wars."

The XTURISMO hoverbike is made by Japanese startup AERWINS Technologies and can fly for 40 minutes, reaching speeds of up to 62 miles per hour (100 kph).

"I feel like I'm literally 15 years old and I just got out of 'Star Wars' and jumped on their bike," said Thad Szott, co-chair of the auto show after taking a test drive - or, perhaps, a test hover.

Trending Cars

Find More Bikes
Tvs Apache Rtr 180 (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Apache Rtr 180
177.4 cc
₹1.04Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Classic 350
349.34 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹1.87Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tvs Jupiter (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Jupiter
109.7 cc
₹63,511**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hero Glamour (HT Auto photo)
Hero Glamour
124.7 cc
₹70,716**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hero Hf Deluxe (HT Auto photo)
Hero Hf Deluxe
97.2 cc
₹47,385**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hero Super Splendor (HT Auto photo)
Hero Super Splendor
124.7 cc
₹68,900**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

"I mean, it's awesome! Of course, you have a little apprehension, but I was just so amped. I literally had goosebumps and feel like a little kid."

The hoverbike is already on sale in Japan, and Shuhei Komatsu, founder and CEO of AERWINS, said plans were underway to sell a smaller version in the United States in 2023.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The price? A galactic $777,000 - although Komatsu said the company hopes to get the cost down to $50,000 for a smaller, electric model by 2025.

Earlier this month, AERWINS said it was looking to list on the NASDAQ via a merger with a special acquisition company that values it at $600 million.

First Published Date: 16 Sep 2022, 15:10 PM IST
TAGS: Detroit Auto Show XTURSIMO flying motorcycle
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Kia Carens is the latest model from the Koreans in the Indian market.
Kia, Hyundai dominate FADA Dealer Satisfaction Study 2022. Check top 10
Ferrari Purosangue is the first-ever SUV from the iconic makers of some of the fastest cars on the planet.
Ferrari Purosangue to break cover tomorrow: What we know so far
Citroen C5 Aircross now starts at ₹36,67,000 (ex-showroom Delhi). It is available only in one variant that is called ‘Shine’. 
In pics: 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross facelift breaks cover
File photo of Tesla electric vehicle being charged.
Tesla’s 4680 batteries might propel it miles ahead of rivals: Know why
Massive fire broke out at a Benelli and Isuzu showroom in Guwahati, which left several cars and bikes worth in crores completely charred. 
Isuzu cars, Benelli bikes worth crores charred after showroom fire in Guwahati

Trending this Week

The helmet collection is called Alter Ego and has six designs based on rider archetypes - Xroads, Sabre, Razztazz, T1, Buzzy and Demon.
This made-in-India helmet is among lightest in the world; weighs 1,250 grams
This aerial image of the 12-hour long traffic jam in Nevada, US, has gone viral. The vehicles were on their way back after attending a a nine-day music and cultural event called Burning Man festival. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@MikeSington)
Cribbing about Bengaluru traffic chaos? Watch this 12-hour long traffic jam
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the new Celerio are two of the models from Arena which are offered with significant benefits in September.
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on Celerio, S-Presso and Dzire in September
File photo of Tiago. Used for representation only. 
Tata Tiago EV confirmed, will be India's most affordable electric hatchback
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 competes with direct rival Renault Kwid.
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Renault Kwid 1.0L: Small game-changers

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Mercedes EQS 580, India's first locally-assembled luxury EV, to roll out Sept 30
Mercedes EQS 580, India's first locally-assembled luxury EV, to roll out Sept 30
Hero Electric joins hands with Delhi government to train EV mechanics
Hero Electric joins hands with Delhi government to train EV mechanics
'It felt like Star Wars': XTURISMO Flying motorcycle makes US debut
'It felt like Star Wars': XTURISMO Flying motorcycle makes US debut
Crackdown for not wearing rear seat belts continue in Delhi, 40 more fined
Crackdown for not wearing rear seat belts continue in Delhi, 40 more fined
Strictly enforce traffic rules to reduce accidents: Mercedes after Mistry death
Strictly enforce traffic rules to reduce accidents: Mercedes after Mistry death

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city