Isuzu Motors India rejigs top leadership

Wataru Nakano has been now been appointed as the President and Managing Director of Isuzu Motors India.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Apr 2022, 03:45 PM
Isuzu Motors India (IMI) has announced key changes in the top management.
Isuzu Motors India (IMI) on Tuesday announced key changes in the top management. Wataru Nakano has been now been appointed as the President and Managing Director of Isuzu Motors India. Nakano has previously served as the General Manager, LCV Business Dept., at Isuzu Motors, Japan, and takes over from Tsuguo Fukumura, previously the President and Managing Director of Isuzu Motors India (IMI). 

The company says that Wataru Nakano “brings his rich global experience of over 30 years in the areas of international sales operations and business strategy to India. His vast experience will add to accelerating Isuzu’s growth in the domestic and export markets," Isuzu Motors India noted in a press release sent earlier on Tuesday. 

(Also Read: Isuzu MU-X, V-Cross get bigger touchscreen infotainment system)

In addition to that, Toru Kishimoto, General Manager, Isuzu Oceania, Europe & Americas Dept., Mitsubishi Corporation, Japan, has now taken over from Ken Takashima as the Deputy Managing Director of Isuzu Motors India (IMI). The company says that Kishimoto has an experience of more than three decades across global markets. He has previously covered markets including Europe, Thailand (among other emerging markets) in distribution and marketing, and he is also said to be familiarized with the Indian market in his previous role as Vice President leading the Sales and Marketing function, at IMI. 

The company also announced that Rajesh Mittal, Sr. Vice President, from UD Trucks Corp., Japan has joined the top management team at IMI as the President of Isuzu Engineering Business Centre India (IEBCI) and as Deputy President at Isuzu Motors India (IMI). Mittal brings 37 years of technical, business and operations experience predominantly in the commercial vehicles industry, across global markets, the company added. 

First Published Date: 26 Apr 2022, 03:43 PM IST
