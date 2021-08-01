Is Elon Musk planning to make a supersonic VTOL electric jet? know here

Is Elon Musk trying to take Tesla up in the air? Well, he already sent a Tesla Roadster in space that is probably roaming somewhere near earth's sibling planets. Now, as it seems Elon Musk is planning for a Tesla supersonic vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) electric jet. Also Read: Tesla latest software update brings a plethora of features: All you need to know In a tweet, the Tesla CEO said that he is very keen to make a supersonic VTOL electric jet. However, he also said that there is way too much on his plate and any more work would result in his brain exploding. I’m so dying to do a supersonic vtol electric jet! But I already have way too much on my plate. Any more work and my brain will explode. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 27, 2021

"I’m so dying to do a supersonic vtol electric jet! But I already have way too much on my plate. Any more work and my brain will explode," Musk tweeted. He said it after being asked about the Solar Impulse 2 aircraft that completed an around-the-world flight in 2016.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Elon Musk has hinted at electric aircraft. Previously as well he expressed his interest in electric jets. However, such a project was never launched by Tesla or SpaceX.

While electrification of automobiles is increasing around the world and Tesla is one of the leaders in that, Musk knows that the next step would be mass electrification of aircraft. It would play a key role in future urban mobility. This is expected to bring a major change in the aircraft industry. Given Tesla CEO's ambitious dreams, it is very much possible that Tesla or SpaceX would enter the electric jet space.

But don't expect that to take place anytime soon. As Musk said, he doesn't have much capacity to oversee any more projects on top of current projects like electric vehicles, battery technology, autonomous driving technology, spacecraft etc.

Mobility companies such as Hyundai and Uber have already shown interest and demonstrated what future urban mobility could look like. They emphasised that flying cars that are nothing but small VTOL aircraft would take place of the conventional transport system that heavily relies on roads resulting in time-consuming congestion.