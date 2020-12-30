Home > Auto > News > Indonesia and LG Group sign $9.8 billion EV battery MOU
Indonesia and LG Group sign $9.8 billion EV battery MOU

1 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2020, 09:56 AM IST Reuters

  • Indonesia will be the first country in the world to integrate the electric battery industry from mining to producing electric car lithium batteries.

Indonesia and South Korean firm LG Group have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on a $9.8 billion electric vehicle battery investment deal, the head of Indonesia's Investment Coordinating Board said on Wednesday.

The deal was signed on Dec. 18 and would also see LG collaborate with other companies, including Hyundai, the board's head, Bahlil Lahadalia, told a news conference, adding that the deal includes investments across the EV supply chain.

Bahlil said the agreement "makes Indonesia the first country in the world to integrate the electric battery industry from mining to (producing) electric car lithium batteries."


